Strong Performances Continue At Al Shaqab

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The second day of the Al Shaqab International Arabian Horse Show witnessed another round of impressive performances at the Longines Outdoor Arena, as young fillies and colts competed in the qualifying classes for two- and three-year-old categories.

Supported by the Social and Sport Contribution Fund (Daam), day two event featured over 90 horses, including notable participation from studs across Qatar and the region.

In the Yearling Colts 4A category, Dandon KL, owned by Kaheel Stud, secured first place.

DStoor Al Sraiya, owned by Al Sraiya Stud, placed second, while Shakhat Al Shahania of Al Shahania Stud finished third.

Meanwhile, in the Yearling Colts 4B category, first place went to Yazeed Mudhar, owned by Sheikh Hamad bin Ali Al Thani, while Nahar Abher took second and Thayir Al Thamer placed third.

In the Junior Fillies 5A category, Shaella Al Wajba, owned by Al Wajba Stud, took first place, followed by Tulan Al Shahania of Al Shahania Stud in second, and ES Dalma, owned by Sons of Mubark Bin Hindi Al Khaldi, in third.

In the Junior Fillies 5B category, Sawsan Al Shaqab of Al Shaqab Stud, secured first place.

FH Sophia Lorhan, owned by MR. Nayif Nasser M A Al Dosari, finished second, while T A Ndawi, owned by Sons of Mubark Bin Hindi Al Khaldi, placed third.

The Junior Fillies 5C category saw Durra Al Khor, owned by Al Khor Stud, claim first place, followed by Roma in second, and Aryana HA in third.

The Junior Colts 6A category concluded with Yulib Al Shahania, owned by H.E Sheikha Iman Mohamed KH Al Thani, in first place, Santorini in second, and KH Habs in third.

The championship, which runs until 8 November, is held under the patronage of H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, President of the Qatar Olympic Committee and Chairman of Al Shaqab; and under the supervision of the European Conference of Arabian Horse Organizations (ECAHO) as a B-International Show, giving winners the opportunity to advance to major international title shows.

Khalid Al Jehani, Director of Breeding and of Al Shaqab International Arabian Horse Show, said: Qatar has become a global voice in shaping the future of Arabian horse championships.

At Al Shaqab, we remain committed to preserving the authentic heritage of the Arabian horse, while elevating international standards in event organization and horse welfare. The model established here is now recognized worldwide, reinforcing Qatar's position as a leading reference in the world of equine beauty and tradition.”

The final show will take place on Saturday, where Gold, Silver, and Bronze winners will be announced across all divisions.