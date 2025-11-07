REUSE Foundation Launches“Bottles For Good” UK-Wide Campaign Seeding Refill Habits Through Local Stores

MENAFN - Pressat) London – The UK-registered charity REUSE Foundation officially launched, a nationwide initiative inviting refill stores (both online and brick-and-mortar) to get involved. Stores receive free high-quality reusable bottle bundles and help cut plastic waste, while supporting reuse solutions in rural India.

Why the campaign matters

UK households discard an estimated 1.7 billion pieces of plastic packaging every week, nearly 90 billion a year. Much of this is single-use, unrecyclable, and ends up in landfills, incinerators or exported with risk of environmental leakage.

Meanwhile, in rural India 70% of plastic waste is mis-managed and volumes are doubling every few years, impacting health, agriculture and livelihoods.

“Bottles for Good” offers a practical, scalable way for refill stores to seed reuse habits locally and have impact beyond the UK.

A win-win for stores and communities



Participating refill stores receive free bundles of high-quality refillable bottles plus stainless-steel push-pumps and caps, along with ready-to-use marketing materials and social-media mentions from REUSE Foundation.

Stores keep full control of retail pricing. REUSE Foundation simply suggests that ≈ 50% of each sale is donated to fund reuse-solutions in India. The store keeps the remainder.

Every product sold supports women-led reuse initiatives in India: training women (many formerly marginalised waste-pickers) to deliver household refills, replacing single-use sachets and bottles. Customers get the chance to reduce plastic waste at home and support international social impact.

A call to UK refill stores: join us today

“As refill stores you are central to making reuse second nature,” said Roger Sharp, trustee of REUSE Foundation.“Bottles for Good gives UK refill stores a simple way to seed reuse habits and help customers start their journey with refills.”

If you run a refill shop, this is your opportunity:



Sign up to receive your free bottle/refill bundle while supplies last

Access campaign-assets and social amplification

Promote your store's social purpose Help scale reuse locally and globally

Visit reusefoundation/bottles-for-good

See what participants are saying

Some stores have already received their boxes and are very enthusiastic about them.

Forest Friendly videoed opening their box and show the bottles on shelves, and Ernie's Zero Waste Shop in Norwich showed their bottles too.

About REUSE Foundation

REUSE Foundation is a UK-registered charity (No. 1207464) dedicated to developing and supporting practical solutions that reduce reliance on single-use plastic and deliver change at scale. Although recently established, it is already backing a breakthrough reuse-model pilot in rural India and has conducted a global survey of reuse practitioners.

