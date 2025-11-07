403
Kuwait Urges Stronger U.N. Islamophobia Monitoring Mechanisms
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Nov 7 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait called for promoting United Nations mechanisms to monitor Islamophobia and follow up on manifestations of hatred against Muslims, underling its absolute support for U.N. Special Rapporteurs' efforts in combating discrimination and hatred.
The statement was read out by Kuwaiti Diplomatic Attachأ© at the U.N. Abeer Al-Methen before the U.N. General Assembly's social, humanitarian and cultural committee under the agenda item "Promotion and Protection of the Rights of the Child", late Thursday.
She added that the State of Kuwait believes that human diversity is the source of power and that respecting differences is the way of attaining coherence and peace, boasting that his country hosts people from more than 170 nationalities in a coherent human fabric that reflects values of tolerance and justice.
However, the Kuwaiti diplomat warned of manifestations of Islamophobia and religious hatred discourse, which are so worrying that they jeopardize social fabric and undermine values of human respect.
Al-Methn commended UN Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Religion or Belief Nazla Ghanea's efforts in highlighting the alarming surge in manifestations of hatred against Muslims, quoting her as saying that Islamophobia is "the fastest growing form of religious discrimination in the world." (end)
