Aman Participates In Kids Expo, Highlights Family Upbringing

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The Protection and Social Rehabilitation Center, Aman, one of the centres under the Qatar Social Work Foundation, participated in Kids Expo Conference held under the theme“Our Children are the Greatest Trust” from November 4 to 8 of the current month at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC).

Aman's participation involved presenting a working paper titled:“Family and Social Upbringing and its Role in the Prevention and Protection from Behavioural Problems in Children.”

The paper was presented by Dr. Maryam Al Malki, a Social Consultant at Aman Centre, who shed light on the concept of family upbringing (socialization), its preventive role, and how to address behavioural issues in children. Al Malki expressed the Centre's keenness to participate in local and international events concerning the issues of its target groups: women and children who are victims of violence and family disintegration.

She highlighted that the Children's Expo Conference focuses on all matters related to the child, including how to interact with children, learning about modern parenting mechanisms, and addressing the fundamental rules of family and social upbringing. Dr. Al Malki also stressed the necessity of educating parents on how to interact with their children, noting that incorrect and poor methods of interaction negatively affect a child's future personality.

She emphasized the importance of creating time for effective dialogue between the child and the parent.