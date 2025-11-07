Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
British Chamber Of Commerce Azerbaijan Hosts An Event To Launch Its New Logo

2025-11-07 02:09:59
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

British Chamber of Commerce Azerbaijan (BCCA) hosted an event to unveil its rebranded corporate logo and announce the results of recent elections for leadership and expert positions across its Working Committees, Azernews reports.

Sponsored by bp, the event brought together representatives of BCCA member companies and the wider business community, providing a platform for open dialogue and professional networking.

Mr. Giovanni Cristofoli, bp's newly appointed regional president for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye, addressed the gathering as a guest speaker. In his remarks, he emphasized bp's long-standing partnership with Azerbaijan and the company's continued focus on sustainable development and innovation in the energy sector.

“It's a pleasure to be part of this important moment for BCCA,” said Mr. Cristofoli.“bp is proud to support initiatives that strengthen collaboration between the UK and Azerbaijan. As we look to the future, our commitment remains firmly rooted in driving innovation, supporting local talent, and contributing to a more sustainable energy landscape in Azerbaijan.”

Serving as a bridge between the British and Azerbaijani business communities, BCCA continues to foster engagement between companies from both countries, promote international best practices, and contribute to the growth of bilateral economic cooperation.

