Pet Dog Tied And Left To Die In Kerala's Ernakulam, Police Accused Of Ignoring Complaint And Harassment

An incident of shocking animal cruelty in Kerala's Ernakulam district has sparked outrage after a pet dog, allegedly chained and left to die by its owner, was found dead under horrific conditions.

According to local reports, the dog was discovered with severe wounds and maggots eating through its body after being tied up tightly using a rope for days without food, water or care. The distressing visuals circulated on social media this week, prompting calls for action and raising questions about the laws against animal cruelty.

Police officials' neglect

Animal rights activist Antony Abhijith, who went to the scene after being alerted by neighbours, found the dog dead. Abhijith then approached the Kuruppampady Police Station to lodge a formal complaint. However, he alleged that the officers there mocked and harassed him instead of registering the case promptly, an act that has drawn widespread condemnation online.

Antony Abhijith said he also tried to contact the owner of house that raised this dog and allegedly received harsh responses like“why do you care if my dog is dead”.

The activist and several citizens have demanded accountability from law enforcement authorities, including Inspector Septo John of the Kuruppampady station, urging him to ensure strict legal action under BNS Section 325 and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act.

Lack of compassion in society

Residents and animal welfare groups stressed that the case should not be ignored, calling it a test of empathy and justice in a society where compassion toward animals is often neglected. Many on social media expressed frustration that such cruelty could occur - and that the response from authorities appeared indifferent.