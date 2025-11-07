Electric Scooter At Rs 41,999! 50 Km Range And Easy EMI Plan Inside

EOX's new ZUKI electric scooter has been launched at a low price, requiring no driver's license. It's available on Amazon with a special discount and offers a range of up to 50 km.

Electric vehicles are gaining huge popularity in India. The new EOX ZUKI scooter is an affordable, no-license-required option. With a top speed of 25 km/h, it doesn't need a license or registration. The company claims a range of 40 to 50 km. It comes with a 48V lithium-ion battery and charger.

The battery takes 4 to 6 hours to fully charge and can be easily removed for home charging. It's water (IP-67) and fire-resistant. The power cuts off automatically once fully charged, saving electricity. The scooter has a waterproof BLDC motor and three riding modes: Eco, Sports, and High.

The scooter has great features like a front disc brake, rear drum brake, digital display, and tubeless tires. It also includes a parking mode, reverse mode, anti-theft lock, and DRL LED light. Weighing just 60 kg, it costs about ₹20 to travel 100 km.

Its market price is ₹59,999, but on Amazon, it's ₹44,999 (25% off). With a ₹3,000 card offer, it's ₹41,999. EMI is ₹2,182/month. User reviews on quality are mixed, so check reviews and ask the company before buying.