ETH Traders Remain Confident Despite Market-Wide Fear, Expect Price Surge



Ethereum (ETH) nearly reaches $3,500, prompting a surge in bullish social media sentiment.

Market intelligence indicates the highest positive bias toward ETH since July, with a 2.7 to 1 ratio of bullish to bearish comments.

Expert analysis suggests that the recent optimism might be a double-edged sword, with crowd sentiment potentially leading to reversals.

Broader crypto markets remain fearful due to macroeconomic tensions, with Bitcoin dropping below $106,000 briefly. The Crypto Fear & Greed Index signals“Extreme Fear,” reflecting cautious investor sentiment amid persistent volatility.

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Recent gains in Ethereum 's price have sparked cautious optimism among crypto traders, despite ongoing volatility across the broader digital asset markets. As ETH approaches key resistance levels, social media sentiment has shifted from fear to bullishness, although analysts warn that excessive FOMO could hinder further gains in the short term.

Ethereum traders are showing renewed confidence after the token's price experienced a modest rally on Thursday, even as the overall cryptocurrency market continues to face downward pressure. This lift in sentiment came amid ETH nearly hitting $3,500, a move that has been widely interpreted as a sign of renewed momentum among traders. Market intelligence platform Santiment highlighted social media activity, noting that bullish comments on Ethereum now outnumber bearish ones by a ratio of 2.7 to 1 - the highest since July.

“Ethereum traders have quickly pivoted from being extremely bearish to extreme bullish,” Santiment commented, adding that the price rebound toward $3,500 signaled to the crypto community that ETH was regaining strength. This shift in sentiment is reflected in public discussions and market behavior, with traders feeling more optimistic about Ethereum's near-term trajectory.

Ether traders were encouraged by a price bounce and adopted a more bullish outlook as a result. Source: Santiment

Currently, ETH has traded within a range of approximately $3,251 to $3,451 over the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko, with the token hovering around $3,323 early Friday. Although the recent price movements appear positive, some analysts caution against overexuberance, warning that market sentiment can sometimes reverse unexpectedly.

FOMO could be more a hindrance than help

Despite the recent bounce, Santiment warns that excessive positivity might be premature. They observe that historically, asset prices tend to move counter to crowd expectations. In this context, a surge in FOMO - fear of missing out - might actually stall or reverse bullish momentum. The platform cited an earlier period when ETH was trading at $3,700, noting that a higher ratio of bearish to bullish comments indicated underlying caution that ultimately contributed to a correction.

Source: Santiment

Santiment emphasized that when trader expectations settle and the“fear, uncertainty, and doubt” (FUD) levels increase, it could signal a more sustainable buying opportunity. They assert that a decline in bullish sentiment, coupled with traders tempering their short-term expectations - such as targeting $4,000 - may serve as a healthier indicator for future bullish moves.

The broader crypto market remains cautious

Meanwhile, the sentiment across wider crypto markets remains subdued amidst macroeconomic concerns, trade tensions between the U.S. and China, and ongoing global economic uncertainties. Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, briefly fell below $106,000, reflecting persistent fears among investors. The Crypto Fear & Greed Index, which gauges overall market sentiment, has dropped to 24 out of 100, indicating“Extreme Fear.” This marks a significant decline from the previous week's sentiment, which hovered around“fear.”

Market analyst Samson Mow remains optimistic, asserting that the bull run has yet to begin and that substantial upside potential still exists for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. His bullish outlook contrasts with the prevailing cautious sentiment, highlighting the ongoing divergence within the crypto community.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.