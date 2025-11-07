Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Stray Cattle, Dogs To Be Removed From Roads, Public Places As Supreme Court Issues Sweeping Directives

2025-11-07 01:17:26
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Supreme Court has directed all states, Union Territories, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), and civic bodies to remove stray cattle and dogs from roads and public spaces. In a sweeping directives, the Supreme Court has ordered removal of stray cattle from national and state highways, as well as other roads, according to LiveLaw

The court also instructed States and UTs to form dedicated highway patrol teams to catch stray cattle and shift them to shelter homes, where they will be properly cared for.

All stray dogs will also be removed from the premises of educational institutions, hospitals, bus stands, railway stations, etc, and relocated to dog shelters.

The top court also ordered that stray dogs and cattle“should not be released to the same spot from which they were picked up".

More details are being added

