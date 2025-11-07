Corbion Signs A New Debt Issuance For USD 100 Million In The US Private Placement Market

The final closing, issuance of notes, and funding are scheduled for December 18, 2025; subject to standard closing conditions. The proceeds from this USPP will be used to repay maturing debt due in December 2025. This program will further align the well-spread maturity profile of Corbion's outstanding debt.





Disclaimer

Corbion offered the notes to certain institutional investors in an exempt private placement made pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“Act”). The notes have not been and will not be registered under the Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Act.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security, in the United States or elsewhere, and in any event shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

Attachment

20250930_Corbion_PR_USPP