Arton Capital And Dubai Sotheby's International Realty Launch Strategic Alliance To Redefine Global Living For Hnwis

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Citizenship, residency, and real estate to be brought together under one trusted relationship

November, 2025, Dubai, UAE: Arton Capital, the world leading investment migration consultancy, and Dubai Sotheby's International Realty, the premier luxury real estate firm, have today announced a strategic alliance- uniting HNWI planning for investment migration and luxury real estate under one trusted relationship.

The formalisation of this partnership will see Arton Capital become Dubai Sotheby's International Realty exclusive global advisory partner for citizenship and residency solutions, while the leading international realty brand will serve as Arton's trusted real estate partner. Together, they will provide clients with coordinated access to world-class advisory services, prime real estate opportunities, and personalised guidance across key global markets.

The partnership responds to rising demand among affluent investors – particularly in the United States, the Arabian Gulf, and South Asia – for streamlined, end-to-end advisory services that link global mobility with tangible investments. This collaboration ensures continuity, discretion, and confidence for individuals and families seeking to protect their wealth and enhance global mobility in an increasingly uncertain geopolitical and economic environment.

As part of Arton's wider ecosystem, Dubai Sotheby's International Realty will feature across flagship platforms including the Global Citizen Forum (GCF) and Global Citizen Magazine – engaging directly with a community of investors, family offices, and decision-makers shaping the future of global mobility and investment.

The partnership also extends to co-branded events, private roadshows, and exclusive experiences across both firm's global networks – connecting discerning investors, family offices, and entrepreneurs at curated gatherings worldwide. The partnership was officially signed at an exclusive event in Dubai, attended by senior leaders from both organisations and select guests.

Together, Arton Capital and Dubai Sotheby's International Realty are redefining the intersection of wealth, mobility, and lifestyle – creating a trusted pathway for clients who seek to live luxuriously, invest wisely, and move freely.

Armand Arton, Founder & CEO, Arton Capital, commented:“This partnership represents the next evolution of global wealth planning – where mobility, security, and lifestyle are unified rather than treated separately. By connecting citizenship and residency with property ownership, we're giving clients the tools to protect their wealth, expand their opportunities, and build lasting legacies across borders.”

George Azar, Chairman & CEO, Sotheby's International Realty (Dubai, UK, KSA & Abu Dhabi), said:“This collaboration reflects the way our clients live today – globally connected and focused on both value and legacy. Partnering with Arton Capital was a natural decision,and allows us to offer our clients the benefit of their decades of expertise in investment migration. Together, we're combining two world-leading brands to offer one unparalleled solution: exceptional properties with the freedom and flexibility of truly global mobility.”

About Arton Capital:

Arton Capital is a leading global advisory guiding private clients, certified partners, and governments to realize the potential of residency and citizenship by investment programs through a bespoke service experience which simplifies complexity and is built on confidentiality and trust.

About Dubai Sotheby's International Realty:

Dubai Sotheby's International Realty is a leading luxury real estate broker specialising in the prime and super-prime markets. The agency brings expertise to a discerning clientele across Dubai's most sought-after areas, including Emirates Hills, Dubai Hills, Palm Jumeirah, and beyond. As part of the global Sotheby's International Realty network, it offers unrivalled access to a global audience across 84 countries and territories.