Vande Mataram At 150: Key Facts About India's National Song
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Vande Mataram, India's national song, is now 150 years old. The song, composed by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, was first published in the literary journal Bangadarshan on 7 November 1875.
Literally translating to“Mother, I Bow to Thee,” this composition has inspired countless generations of freedom fighters and nation builders.Check key facts about Vande Mataram, India's national song:
- Adopted as India's National Song by the Constituent Assembly in 1950. Vande Mataram was initially composed independently and later included in Bankim Chandra Chatterjee's novel“Anandamath” (published in 1882). First sung by Rabindranath Tagore at the 1896 Congress Session in Calcutta. Vande Mataram, as a political slogan, was first used on 7 August 1905.
