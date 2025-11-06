Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Vande Mataram At 150: Key Facts About India's National Song

2025-11-06 10:17:17
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Vande Mataram, India's national song, is now 150 years old. The song, composed by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, was first published in the literary journal Bangadarshan on 7 November 1875.

Literally translating to“Mother, I Bow to Thee,” this composition has inspired countless generations of freedom fighters and nation builders.

Check key facts about Vande Mataram, India's national song:
  • Adopted as India's National Song by the Constituent Assembly in 1950.
  • Vande Mataram was initially composed independently and later included in Bankim Chandra Chatterjee's novel“Anandamath” (published in 1882).
  • First sung by Rabindranath Tagore at the 1896 Congress Session in Calcutta.
  • Vande Mataram, as a political slogan, was first used on 7 August 1905.

