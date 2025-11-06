MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How do you paint stucco siding in Georgia so the finish lasts through heat, humidity, and storms? A HelloNation articl provides detailed answers from Jeff Ecklund of Rhino Shield by Georgia Coatings, Inc. in Alpharetta. The feature explains how Georgia's demanding climate requires specific preparation techniques, specialized primers, and breathable coatings to protect stucco and concrete siding for the long term.

The article begins by noting that Georgia's humidity, rainfall, and temperature swings can quickly break down paint on masonry surfaces. Without proper preparation, finishes fade, chalk, or peel within just a few years. Painting Expert Jeff Ecklund emphasizes that success depends on understanding the chemistry behind coatings and choosing products that work with, not against, Georgia's climate.

Every lasting paint job starts with a clean, stable surface. Stucco and concrete tend to collect dirt, mildew, and efflorescence, all of which weaken paint adhesion. The HelloNation feature explains how to wash surfaces with a mild detergent using low pressure, rinse thoroughly, and allow complete drying before proceeding. Harsh pressure can damage stucco or drive water into cracks. If mildew persists, a diluted bleach solution should be applied and allowed to dry for a full twenty-four hours.

A key update in the article centers on the issue of pH balance. Instead of testing for alkalinity using pH paper, Painting Expert Jeff Ecklund advises treating all cement-based materials as alkaline by default. The article explains that a concrete primer formulated to block alkalinity should always be applied to cement board or stucco surfaces, since these materials naturally carry a high pH. This primer neutralizes the surface and creates a consistent, stable base for coating. It prevents color damage from pH burn, one of the leading causes of discoloration and early coating failure on concrete or stucco siding.

Once primed, the next step is inspection and repair. Hairline cracks are common as stucco or concrete expands and contracts with temperature changes. The HelloNation article recommends using flexible elastomeric patching materials that stretch slightly with the wall, maintaining an even surface. For deeper voids, a cementitious patching compound should be used and fully cured before continuing.

When sealing joints, the feature includes an important note about caulking practices. Painting Expert Jeff Ecklund cautions against caulking butt joints in the middle of siding panels, since sealing these can trap moisture and shorten coating life. Instead, caulk only around openings such as windows, doors, and utility penetrations where water can directly enter.

The primer used determines whether the coating will last. The article identifies a high-bond masonry primer as the best primer for concrete siding in Georgia. This type of primer penetrates deeply and anchors firmly to masonry, providing a strong base for the topcoat. General-purpose primers, especially latex versions, can lose adhesion in Georgia's humidity. Consistent application and full curing are essential for optimal performance.

When it comes to finishing coats, the article addresses what type of coating is best for concrete walls in Georgia. Breathable ceramic coatings perform best because they resist liquid water while allowing vapor to pass through. This breathability keeps moisture from being trapped under the coating, which helps prevent bubbling, peeling, and cracking. A breathable ceramic coating keeps walls dry and stable year-round, even through Georgia's intense weather cycles.

The HelloNation article also outlines how to achieve an even, durable finish. Spray-and-back-roll application helps build uniform film thickness. Two thin coats are recommended instead of one heavy layer, as they dry more evenly and resist cracking. Following manufacturer guidelines for drying time, temperature, and humidity is critical to long-term success.

Color choice affects both appearance and performance. Lighter shades reflect more sunlight and heat, which helps reduce expansion stress and fading. Darker colors, while bold, can absorb more heat and accelerate surface wear. The article suggests selecting UV-stable pigments formulated for exterior use to handle Georgia's strong sun and frequent weather shifts.

Maintenance is another key to lasting protection. Painting Expert Jeff Ecklund advises property owners to inspect siding annually for chips or cracks, clean surfaces with mild detergent, and make small touch-ups as needed. According to the HelloNation article, a properly maintained ceramic coating system can last up to 25 years before reapplication, compared to just three to five years for traditional exterior paints.

For those wondering how to prevent peeling paint on stucco in Georgia, the HelloNation feature connects the answer to preparation and material compatibility. A concrete primer formulated to block alkalinity stabilizes the surface, while a breathable ceramic topcoat prevents trapped vapor. Together, these create a protective system that works with Georgia's humidity and temperature variations instead of fighting them.

The article concludes that while quality coatings and preparation may cost more initially, the investment pays off through longevity, reduced maintenance, and better structural protection. A properly installed ceramic coating system protects buildings from the inside out, reducing repaint cycles and keeping surfaces bright and intact even after years of southern weather.

