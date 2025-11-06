Recyclable Packaging Market Set To Reach $42.41 Billion By 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Recyclable Packaging Market Through 2025?

The market size for recyclable packaging has experienced consistent growth over the past few years. The projected growth is from $31.6 billion in 2024 to $32.72 billion in 2025, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.6%. The notable growth during the historic period is credited to increasing environmental consciousness and sustainability efforts, rising consumer interest in environmentally friendly products, the expansion of the circular economy and recycling facilities, the evolution of eco-friendly packaging materials, and legislation set for recycling and waste reduction.

A significant surge is anticipated in the size of the recyclable packaging market in the upcoming years. Expected to reach a worth of $42.41 billion by 2029, it is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. Factors contributing to this growth in the forecast period include the advent of bespoke packaging solutions for specific products, sustainable and biodegradable packaging materials, the rise of zero-waste and closed-loop packaging, and uptake of reusable and refillable packaging ideas. Over the forecast period, key trends such as regulatory adherence in recyclable packaging norms, innovative and interactive recyclable packaging methods, personalized packaging aligned with individual consumer tastes, transparency in the procurement and disposal of packaging materials, and the incorporation of AI in sustainable packaging design are expected to prevail.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Recyclable Packaging Market?

The recyclable packaging market is expected to experience growth due to increases in strict regulations related to the uptake of recycled packaging materials. With governments worldwide introducing rigorous rules aimed at reducing plastic landfill, managing waste more effectively, and promoting sustainable practices, the demand for these materials is on the rise. For instance, following the Environment Ministers' Meeting in October 2022, the Australian Packaging Covenant Organization reported that ministers had agreed to alter packaging regulation by 2025. This is to ensure all packaging existing in Australia aligns with circular economy principles, thereby encouraging recovery, reuse, recycling and safe reprocessing. The regulation reform in Australia offers substantial potential to enhance current packaging designs and expedite material circularity, adding to the estimated 6.3 million tonnes of packaging annually introduced to the Australian market. Consequently, the demand for recyclable packaging is expected to rise, owing to tighter regulations being set in place for the adoption of recycled packaging materials in the forecasts' duration.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Recyclable Packaging Market?

Major players in the Recyclable Packaging include:

. Amcor PLC

. Tetra Laval International SA

. Ardagh Group SA

. Ball Corporation

. Elopak AS

. DuPont de Nemours Inc.

. Mondi Plc

. Sealed Air Corp

. Plastipak Holdings Inc.

. Uflex Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Recyclable Packaging Industry?

Eco-friendly packaging is becoming a significant trend in the market for recyclable packaging. These sustainable packaging options are created from recycled items, are reusable, biodegradable, recyclable, and are non-toxic. By using such packaging, it's possible to reduce carbon emissions, encourage eco-friendly lifestyles, and hinder air, water, and noise contamination. For example, in November 2023, the Berry Global Group, Inc., a plastic packaging products manufacturer from the US, introduced a novel range of reusable bottles constructed solely from post-consumer recycled plastic (PCR) for The Bio-D Co., a UK company that specializes in eco-friendly cleaning products. The Bio-D Co.'s product range, such as laundry detergent, dishwasher rinse aid, dish soap, fabric conditioner, and home and garden cleaner, are accommodated in bottles available in three sizes: 25 ounces, 33 ounces, and 1.3 gallons. Furthermore, these PCR bottles align with Bio-D company's pledge to provide non-toxic, natural cleaning substitutes and can be refilled in over 300 refill stores across the UK. At their end-of-life, these bottles are recyclable, successfully slashing annual CO2 emissions by 14.3 tons in comparison to virgin plastic usage.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Recyclable Packaging Market

The recyclable packagingmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type Of Packaging: Paper and Cardboard, Bubble Wrap, Void-fill Packing, Pouches and Envelopes

2) By Material type: Glass, Paper, Plastic, Tinplate, Wood, Aluminum, Biodegradable Plastics, Recycled Papers

3) By End Use Industry: Healthcare Industry, Food and Beverage Industry, Personal Care Industry

Subsegments:

1) By Paper and Cardboard: Corrugated Boxes, Folding Cartons, Paper Bags, Bubble Wrap

2) By Standard Bubble Wrap: Biodegradable Bubble Wrap, Void-fill Packing

3) By Air Pillows: Loose Fill Peanuts, Molded Paper

4) By Pouches and Envelopes: Stand-up Pouches, Flat Pouches, Kraft Paper Envelopes

Global Recyclable Packaging Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, Western Europe led the pack in the recyclable packaging market. A swift expansion is anticipated in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period, marking it as the most rapidly growing region in the market of recyclable packaging. The regions detailed in the recyclable packaging market report comprise Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

