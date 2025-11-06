Author's New Book“Through The Lens Of An Ancient Yisra'elite Bible Study” Receives A Warm Literary Welcome

Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Christian - Devotion/Study book "Through the Lens of an Ancient Yisra'elite Bible Study" by Benjamin Nieves Carrasquillo Jr., currently available at .

Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.

"Reviewed By Jamie Michele for Readers' Favorite

Through the Lens of an Ancient Yisra'elite Bible Study by Benjamin Nieves Carrasquillo Jr. presents biblical interpretation through historical, linguistic, and cultural analysis, emphasizing the distinction between hermeneutics, exegesis, and eisegesis. He traces Christianity's evolution from Yahusha and Pharisaic Judaism, considering the influence of Roman culture, translation errors, and Westernization. The author teaches readers the proper pronunciation of the divine name, the Hebrew origins of Yahusha, and the calendar systems of first-century Yehudah. He talks about Passover and festivals, Yisra'elite weddings, mortality, resurrection, and the concept of judgment. He speaks on spiritual gifts, assembly structure, and the historical roles of shepherds. Language analysis is applied to terms and biblical idioms. Throughout, the author consistently presents original contexts through scripture, language, and the cultural practices of ancient Yisra'el.

Benjamin Nieves Carrasquillo Jr.'s Through the Lens of an Ancient Yisra'elite Bible Study is a supremely illuminating study that challenges long-held assumptions while staying rooted in textual analysis, complete with references. The author is bold in his writing, but does really well in making everything he says accessible to all readers, regardless of how much or little foundational understanding they have going into the book. The most interesting parts and the massive amount of information he presents are the sections on communion, speaking in tongues, and assembly leadership, about which I am embarrassed to admit I knew nothing at all. By connecting ancient texts to lived experiences, he enables readers to relate to the logic and purpose underlying the early teachings. Overall, this meticulous, eye-opening perspective will enrich anyone willing to view scripture with renewed discernment. Very highly recommended."

You can learn more about Benjamin Nieves Carrasquillo Jr. and "Through the Lens of an Ancient Yisra'elite Bible Study" at where you can read reviews and the author's biography, as well as connect with the author directly or through their website and social media pages.