Sucrose Esters Market Size Worth $153.67 Billion By 2029 - Exclusive Report By The Business Research Company

How Much Is The Sucrose Esters Market Worth?

There has been notable growth in the sucrose esters market over the past few years. The market, valued at $99.05 billion in 2024, is projected to elevate up to $106.46 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. Factors influencing this growth during the historic period include the use of sucrose esters in food emulsification, cosmetics and personal care, an escalating demand for sustainable food components, and the trend towards natural and clean labels in the beverage industry.

In the coming years, the sucrose esters market is forecasted to experience robust growth, with projections indicating a growth to $153.67 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The growth in the projected period can be linked to the rising applications of sucrose esters in functional foods and nutraceuticals, global health and wellness domain, biodegradable surfactants, and an upsurge in recognition of the benefits of sucrose esters. Pharmaceutical advancements also play a part. Key trends for the forecast period encompass enhanced texture and taste sensation, microencapsulation methodologies, eco-friendly cleansing supplies, and progress in manufacturing technologies.

What Are The Factors Driving The Sucrose Esters Market?

The growth of the sucrose esters market is propelled by the increasing health consciousness among consumers. As a low-fat alternative, sucrose esters are gaining favour in the food processing industry. Noticing a trend towards health-conscious and judicious food consumption, consumers' demand for low fat and low sugar foods like baked goods, sweets, and dairy products is on the rise. The suitability of sucrose esters in terms of emulsification and fat substitution properties is finding increasing application in the food and beverage industry for preparing healthy foods. A 2022 report by the International Food Information Council, a nonprofit educational organisation based in the US, reveals that the number of Americans who have followed a diet or eating pattern in the past year has climbed to 52%, a considerable rise from the 39% recorded in 2021. The most followed dietary habits or patterns this year include tracking calories (13%), clean eating (16%), mindful eating (14%), and plant-based eating (12%). Hence, the rising health consciousness among consumers is anticipated to further boost the sucrose esters market in the future.

Who Are The Major Players In The Sucrose Esters Market?

Major players in the Sucrose Esters include:

. Sisterna BV

. Alfa Chemicals Ltd.

. Compass Foods Pte. Ltd.

. Croda International

. Dai-Ichi Kogyo Seiyaku

. Evonik Industries AG

. Felda Iffco LLC

. Guangxi Gaotong Food Technology

. Guangzhou ZIO Chemical Co. Ltd.

. Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Sucrose Esters Market In The Future?

Emerging trends in the sucrose esters market indicate a growing interest in natural-based sucrose emulsifiers. Many of the top names in the sucrose esters industry are focusing on the production of environmentally-friendly products geared towards future use in sectors such as skincare and laundry detergent. For instance, in March 2022, Siltech Corporation, a reputable Canada-based producer and supplier of organo-functional silicone compounds and related products, introduced Silube Sustain-S. This innovative silicone emulsifier is designed to mimic sugar (INCI: Gluconamido Lauryl Dimethicone (and) Isoamyl Laurate) and is formulated for use in formulations with a large percentage of bio-based carbon. Silube Sustain-S, derived through the reaction of glucose with an aminoalkyl functional silicone, encapsulated in RSPO mass balance-grade, vegetable-derived isoamyl laurate, a completely natural and fully biodegradable carrier. It delivers the same benefits as other specialty silicone emulsifiers currently available on the market.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Sucrose Esters Market Share?

The sucrose estersmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Form: Powder, Liquid, Pellet

2) By Function: Protein And Starch Interaction, Antimicrobial Property, Controlled Sugar Crystallization, Emulsification, Aeration

3) By End-User: Food And Beverages, Detergents And Cleansers, Cosmetics And Personal Care, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Powder: Dry Powder Formulations, Granulated Sucrose Esters

2) By Liquid: Concentrated Liquid Formulations, Emulsified Liquid Formulations

3) By Pellet: Extruded Pellets, Coated Pellets

What Are The Regional Trends In The Sucrose Esters Market?

In 2024, Europe held the leading position in the sucrose esters market. It is anticipated that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth in the forecasted period. The report on the sucrose esters market encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

