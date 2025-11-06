Liangzhu Cultural Corridor Honored As 2025 Heritap Outstanding Case For“Prosperity And Livelihoods”

MENAFN - GetNews) The Liangzhu Cultural Corridor in Hangzhou has been recognized as one of the 2025 Outstanding Cases for“Prosperity and Livelihoods” by the Asia-Pacific Heritage Practitioners Network (HeritAP). The award highlights how the project combines cultural heritage protection with regional development to create opportunities and improve local life.







The Liangzhu Cultural Corridor shows that heritage conservation and community growth can develop side by side. By protecting its ancient sites while encouraging local industries and tourism, Liangzhu has become a model for how culture can support modern prosperity. The project demonstrates that heritage is not only about preservation, but also about helping people live better and more sustainably.

The recognition came at the annual HeritAP conference, which focused on the theme“Heritage for Sustainable Development.” The event was organized by the UNESCO World Heritage Institute of Training and Research for the Asia and the Pacific Region (WHITR-AP) and brought together experts and representatives from across the region to share their experiences. Outstanding projects from countries including Egypt, Oman, and China were also recognized for finding creative ways to balance economic growth and heritage protection.

For Liangzhu, this award reflects years of effort to protect and promote its 5,000-year-old cultural legacy. A representative of the project explained that the Liangzhu Cultural Corridor follows a holistic approach, combining preservation, research, and community engagement. Through the innovative“Liangzhu Site 5000+” digital project, technology is being used to monitor and enhance the protection of the site while improving how people experience it.

At the same time, Liangzhu has been working to make culture part of everyday life. The“Liangzhu Aesthetic Living Project” encourages the appreciation of local traditions through design, art, and modern lifestyles. The Liangzhu Forum, now held for three consecutive years, has become an important platform for dialogue, attracting more than 1,300 guests from 115 countries and regions. Liangzhu has also launched a series of cultural events, such as“Hangzhou Liangzhu Day” and“Liangzhu and the World,” which bring the spirit of Liangzhu to both local and international audiences. Its global exhibition tour,“Origins of Civilization: Encounter Liangzhu,” has reached the United Nations Headquarters as well as countries such as Egypt and Ethiopia.

“We are truly honored that the Liangzhu Cultural Corridor has been selected as one of the Outstanding Cases,” said a representative of the Liangzhu Site Management Area.“This recognition is not only an acknowledgment from UNESCO but also a shared belief that cultural heritage can play an important role in building a sustainable future.”

During the conference, experts discussed how heritage policies can be turned into practical actions, how tangible and intangible cultural elements can complement each other, and how communities can benefit from heritage development. On November 6, participants will visit key sites along the Liangzhu Cultural Corridor, including the Liangzhu Museum, the Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu Ancient City Park, Penggong Digital Farm, and Jingshan Village, to experience firsthand how the project is breathing new life into ancient traditions.

The experience of Liangzhu shows that protecting cultural heritage can do more than preserve the past it can strengthen communities, encourage innovation, and bring lasting value to global sustainable development.