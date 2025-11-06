Bowles Hearing Care Services Introduces Value Package For Affordable Hearing Aids In Charlotte

MENAFN - GetNews)



Bowles Hearing Care Services, PC, announces a new Hearing Aids Value Package designed to make professional hearing care more accessible. The $845 per ear package includes professional fittings, a three-year warranty, and unlimited follow-up visits for six months at its Charlotte-area clinics.

Hearing plays a vital role in connecting people to the world around them. From conversations with family to maintaining professional relationships, good hearing health supports emotional and cognitive well-being. Recognizing this essential need, Bowles Hearing Care Services, PC, has launched a new Hearing Aids Value Package aimed at making high-quality hearing care more affordable for residents in Charlotte, Hickory, Mooresville, and Huntersville.

The new offer provides a complete care package priced at just $845 per ear. It includes professional fittings, unlimited follow-up visits for six months, and a three-year warranty that covers common issues such as damage from heat, humidity, earwax, and everyday use. This initiative reflects Bowles Hearing Care Services' commitment to ensuring that hearing solutions remain accessible without compromising on professional care or long-term support.

Access to affordable hearing aids in Charlotte has long been a challenge for many individuals and families. Bowles Hearing Care Services aims to bridge that gap by providing cost-effective options backed by professional expertise. The package is available across its clinic network, helping patients choose the right hearing aid for their specific needs and lifestyle. Each fitting is handled by qualified hearing care professionals who ensure the devices perform optimally and comfortably.







For those concerned about the cost of hearing aids, Bowles Hearing Care Services offers several flexible payment and financing options. The clinic accepts CareCredit®, a health-related credit card that allows patients to manage expenses not covered by insurance through special financing. Additionally, Allegro Credit® is available for those who prefer flexible payment plans with no application, prepayment, or hidden fees. These partnerships are designed to give patients financial peace of mind as they take steps toward better hearing health.

Insurance can also play a role in making hearing aids more affordable. Bowles Hearing Care Services assists patients in determining what their individual insurance plans may cover, including options through worker's compensation. The team helps patients navigate the details of their coverage, simplifying what can often be a complex process. This approach ensures that individuals understand their benefits and can make informed decisions about their hearing care.

Hearing is not only about communication-it also influences overall health. Studies show that addressing hearing loss can help reduce risks associated with isolation, depression, and cognitive decline, including dementia. By investing in improved hearing, individuals are also investing in their future well-being.

Bowles Hearing Care Services, PC, is an independent hearing care provider with multiple locations across North Carolina, including Charlotte, Hickory, Mooresville, and Huntersville. The company is dedicated to offering personalized hearing solutions that fit each patient's unique needs. More information about the new Hearing Aids Value Package and other affordable hearing aids in Charlotte can be found at .