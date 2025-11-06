Hammond Services Helps South Metro Atlanta Homeowners Prepare Plumbing Systems For Cooler Weather

MENAFN - GetNews)



As fall settles across South Metro Atlanta, Hammond Services is reminding homeowners in Griffin, Newnan, and nearby areas to get their plumbing systems ready for cooler temperatures.

Taking preventive steps now can help avoid costly repairs and water damage once winter arrives.

Cold weather can cause pipes to contract, crack, or burst-especially in older homes or those with outdoor plumbing. Hammond Services recommends checking for leaks, insulating pipes in unheated spaces such as garages or crawl spaces, and shutting off outdoor faucets before the first freeze.

Essential fall plumbing tips include:



Insulate exposed pipes to prevent freezing and burst lines.

Flush and maintain water heater to ensure efficiency in colder months. Schedule a professional plumbing inspection before temperatures drop.



Hammond Services offers a full range of plumbing solutions to help homeowners in Griffin, Newnan, and South Metro Atlanta safeguard their systems throughout the colder months. Their experienced technicians handle everything from pipe insulation to water heater maintenance and emergency repairs. Whether it's preparing outdoor plumbing for freezing weather or performing a complete system inspection, Hammond Services provides reliable, preventive care that keeps local homes protected from costly winter damage.

Homes across Griffin, Newnan, and the South Metro region can face sudden cold snaps that strain plumbing system. Addressing maintenance early helps ensure reliable water flow and protection from freeze-related damage all winter long.

To schedule a plumbing inspection or learn more about seasonal maintenance, visit or call (770) 762-5393.