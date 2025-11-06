Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Pipeline Drugs Insights Report 2025: Promising Drugs And MOA Innovations Reshape Future Treatment Approaches Delveinsight

DelveInsight's, "Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Pipeline Insight 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 10+ companies and 10+ pipeline drugs in Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG) pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

On 05 November 2025, argenx announced a study is to measure the efficacy and safety of efgartigimod IV compared to placebo in participants with Acetylcholine Receptor Binding Antibody (AChR-Ab) seronegative Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG). The study consists of a Part A where participants will be randomized to receive either efgartigimod IV or placebo IV and a Part B where participants completing part A will receive open-label efgartigimod IV. Participants will be in the study for up to (approximately) 2.5 years.

On 05 November 2025, Cartesian Therapeutics conducted a AURORA Study is evaluating the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of an investigational mRNA CAR T-cell therapy known as Descartes-08 in adults with acetylcholine receptor autoantibody -positive generalized myasthenia gravis. Part 1 of the study will last around 6 months. For eligible participants, Part 2 will last around 8 months.

On 04 November 2025, Novartis Pharmaceuticals conducted a study is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter, Phase III study, to evaluate the efficacy, safety and tolerability of remibrutinib in gMG patients who are on stable SOC treatment. Approximately 180 eligible participants will be randomized in a ratio of 1:1, to receive either remibrutinib or matching placebo.

DelveInsight's Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 10+ active players working to develop 10+ pipeline therapies for Generalized Myasthenia Gravis treatment.

The leading Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Companies such as Biocon, Cartesian Therapeutics, UCB, Momenta Pharmaceuticals, HanAll Biopharma, Roche, Alexion, Novartis, Takeda, BioMarin and others. Promising Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Pipeline Therapies such as KYV-10, YTB323, Telitacicept, IMVT-1402, Remibrutinib (Blinded), Rozanolixizumab, Zilucoplan, B007 and others.

Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Overview

Generalized myasthenia gravis (GMG) is a neuromuscular transmission disorder that creates a fluctuating weakness of the voluntary muscles. Myasthenia gravis (MG) is a disorder of neuromuscular transmission in which autoantibodies bind to acetylcholine receptors that are found in the postsynaptic membrane in the neuromuscular junction, making it difficult to transmit impulses to skeletal muscles and causing weakness. Its prevalence varies between 15 to 179 cases per million and the mortality rate varies between 0.06 to 0.89 per million person-years. This disease is characterized by fluctuating weakness of the voluntary muscles, which worsens with activity and as the day progresses. It is classified as generalized or as ocular.

Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Emerging Drugs Profile

Nipocalimab: Prevention Bio

Momenta has developed nipocalimab (M281), a high affinity, fully human, aglycosylated, effectorless IgG1 anti-FcRn monoclonal antibody. In patients with gMG, nipocalimab is expected to improve nerve-to-muscle signals and muscle function, thus alleviating the clinical signs and symptoms of gMG. Nipocalimab has been granted Fast Track and Orphan Drug designation by the FDA in this indication.

Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Companies

Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG) pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Intravenous Subcutaneous

Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Small molecule

Cell Therapy

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule Gene therapy

Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

IntroductionExecutive SummaryGeneralized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG): OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentGeneralized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG)– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Satralizumab: RocheDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)Vemircopan: AlexionDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I/II)Descartes 08: Cartesian TherapeuticsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)Drug name: Company nameInactive ProductsGeneralized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG) Key CompaniesGeneralized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG) Key ProductsGeneralized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG)- Unmet NeedsGeneralized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG)- Market Drivers and BarriersGeneralized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG)- Future Perspectives and ConclusionGeneralized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG) Analyst ViewsGeneralized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG) Key CompaniesAppendix

