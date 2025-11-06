Adelayde Exploration Inc. Confirms Availability Of Annual General Meeting Materials Due To Canadian Postal Strike

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2025) -wishes to provide an update to its shareholders on the impact of the current delays and suspension of mail service in Canada as a result of the nationwide strike of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers as it relates to the requirements to send proxy materials (the "") for the Company's upcoming annual general meeting (the "").

The Meeting is to be held Thursday, December 18, 2025, at 10:00am (Pacific Time) at the office of Cozen O'Connor LLP, at Suite 2501 - 550 Burrard Street, Vancouver, B.C. On October 10, 2025, the Canadian Union of Postal Workers announced that the union was moving from a full, national strike to rotating strikes (the " Rotating Strikes "). While the Company will make all efforts to mail the Meeting Materials during the Rotating Strikes, shareholders are reminded that there can be no assurance that the Meeting Materials will be received by the shareholder prior to the Meeting.

The Company's Meeting Materials, comprising of the Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, the Management Information Circular, the Form of Proxy, the Notice and Instruction (NI) Card are accessible on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at . and on the Company's website at .

Shareholders of the Company are encouraged to access the meeting materials directly through the above-mentioned websites or contact the Company to request electronic copies of the meeting materials. Shareholders can contact the Company to request copies of the Meeting Materials by telephone at 604-646-6903 or 1-855-599-9150 (toll free in Canada and the United States) or by email at ....

As set out in the Meeting Materials, shareholders will be asked to consider and approve the following resolutions: (i) appointment of auditors until the next annual meeting and to authorize the directors to set the auditor's remuneration; (ii) set the number of directors until the next annual meeting; and (iii) election of directors to hold office until the next annual meeting.

Detailed voting instructions are available on the Form of Proxy. The proxy cut-off is Tuesday, December 16, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. (Pacific Time). Registered shareholders can contact Computershare's Investor Centre at 1-800-564-6253 (8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. EST; Monday to Friday) to request their proxies and voting control numbers. Beneficial shareholders who hold the Company's common shares in a brokerage account should contact their broker for details on how to submit their vote.

About Adelayde Exploration Inc.

Adelayde's projects include three lithium projects in Clayton Valley, Nevada: the 1,136-acre McGee lithium clay deposit, which has a resource estimate of 1,369,000 indicated tonnes and 723,000 inferred tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) for a total of 2,092,000 tonnes of LCE, directly bordering Pure Energy Minerals and Century Lithium Corp.; the 280-acre Elon lithium brine project, which has access to some of the deepest parts of the only lithium brine basin in production in North America; and the 124-acre Green Clay lithium project. The Company also holds the 248-acre Clayton Ridge gold project in Esmeralda County, Nevada; the 4,722-acre George Lake South antimony project, the 4,890-acre Sisson North tungsten project, and the 4,890-acre Sisson NW tungsten project all located in New Brunswick. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Adelayde may not necessarily be indicative to the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

