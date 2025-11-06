403
Pakistan, UK Discuss Regional Security
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- Pakistan and United Kingdom discussed regional security during a meeting between Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and General Sir Charles Roland Vincent Walker, Chief of the General Staff of the United Kingdom Army on Thursday here at the General Headquarters in eastern Rawalpindi city.
According to a press release by Pakistan military's media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security and measures to further enhance bilateral defense cooperation were discussed. Both sides reiterated the need for continued collaboration to ensure peace and stability in the region. The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan Army's achievements and sacrifices in the fight against terrorism and its efforts for regional peace and stability, said ISPR. (end)
sbk
sbk
