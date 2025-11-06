403
Kuwait Air Force Acquires 2 Eurofighter Typhoons
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- The seventh batch of two Eurofighter Typhoons has joined the Kuwaiti fleet of the supersonic multirole jet fighters at the Salem Al-Sabah Air Base on Thursday.
The acquisition of two twin-engine aircraft is part of a strategy to enhance the defense capability of the Kuwaiti Army and preparedness of the Air Force, according to a statement from the General Staff of the Kuwait Army.
Commander of the Salem Al-Sabah Air Base and head of the joint steering committee of Kuwaiti fleet of the European multinational aircraft as well as senior officers of the Air Force attended the commissioning of the two jet fighters.
Kuwait received the first batch of Eurofighter Typhoons in December 2021, the statement noted.
A consortium of Airbus, BAE Systems and Leonardo started designing the Eurofighter Typhoon an air-superiority fighter in 1983 under the Future European Fighter Aircraft program - a joint project involving the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy and Spain. (end)
