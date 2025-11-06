Demand For Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Is Forecasted To Reach A Value Of US $16.95 Billion By 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Large Will The Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Be By 2025?

The market size of recycled polyethylene terephthalate has seen substantial growth recently. Its value is predicted to rise from $10.77 billion in 2024 to $11.61 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The historical increase can be linked to factors such as the demand for durable, recycled plastics, the rise in food and beverage packaging, broadening of pet recycling facilities, progression in RPET production methods, and the implementation of regulatory standards regarding plastic recycling.

A robust growth is anticipated in the recycled polyethylene terephthalate (RPET) market in the coming years, with its size projected to reach $16.95 billion by 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 9.9%. The significant expansion predicted in the forecast period can be credited to factors such as the development of custom RPET solutions for particular products, the application of RPET in 3D printing and additive manufacturing, the employment of sustainable and circular economic strategies during RPET production, and the growth in the automotive sector for the use of RPET components. Further, its use in the packaging of cosmetics and personal care items is becoming increasingly popular. During the forecast period, key trends to keep an eye on include a strict adherence to RPET safety and recycling guidelines, the design of intelligent and traceable RPET items, personalised RPET solutions catered to both brands and consumers, transparency in the sourcing and supply chain of RPET materials, and the application of artificial intelligence (AI) techniques for monitoring quality during RPET production.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Landscape?

The upward trend in the recycled polyethylene terephthalate market can be attributed to a rising demand for eco-friendly packaging options. Placon, a leading entity in devising and manufacturing plastic injection-molded and thermoforming packaging solutions, predicts that almost 100% of post-consumer drink bottles will be gathered in the upcoming decade. Recycling is an essential component to environment sustainability as it reduces waste generation and minimizes emission of greenhouse gases. Large global brands are incorporating increased amounts of recycled materials in their packaging to cater to the wants of the consumer. Prominent and extensively used brands such as Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Unilever, Danone, and Nestle have pledged to incorporate up to 100% recycled plastic in their respective packaging. These firms acknowledge the significance of PET not only in terms of economics but also in respect of overall sustainability. Major fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) brands like PepsiCo, Nestle, Coca-Cola, Mars, and Unilever are urging their suppliers to attain the goal of 100% compostable, recyclable, and reusable packaging by the year 2025.

Who Are The Top Players In The Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate Market?

Major players in the Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate include:

. Placon Corporation

. Antares Chem Private Limited

. BariQ Ltd.

. Clear Path Recycling LLC

. Evergreen Plastic Container Inc.

. Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

. Lealea Enterprise Co. Ltd.

. M&G Chemicals S.A

. Montello Spa

. Phoenix Technologies Ltd.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate Market?

Technological advancements are becoming increasingly popular in the recycled polyethylene terephthalate market, forming a key trend. An example of this occurred in October 2023 when Coca-Cola India, a part of The Coca-Cola Company that operates within the beverage industry, introduced bottles made of 100% recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET). This move marks a notable stride towards sustainability within the beverage sector. The rPET bottles come in two different sizes, namely 250ml and 750ml, and are designed specifically for carbonated drinks. This initiative is a component of Coca-Cola India's wider sustainability commitment, which aims to diminish reliance on virgin plastics and encourage the flow of a circular economy.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate Market

The recycled polyethylene terephthalatemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Clear, Colored

2) By Application: Fiber, Sheet and Film, Strapping, Food & Beverage Containers and Bottles, Non-Food Containers and Bottles

3) By End-Use Industry: Packaging, Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Construction

Subsegments:

1) By Clear: Post-Consumer Clear rPET, Post-Industrial Clear rPET

2) By Colored: Post-Consumer Colored rPET, Post-Industrial Colored rPET, Specific Colors

Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Regional Insights

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led as the most significant region in the recycled polyethylene terephthalate market, and it's also projected to be the most rapidly expanding region during the forecast period. The regions encompassed in the market report for recycled polyethylene terephthalate include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

