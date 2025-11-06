Perimeter Solutions To Present At Baird Global Industrial Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Upcoming investor presentation scheduled for November 12, 2025

CLAYTON, Mo., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perimeter Solutions (NYSE: PRM ) (“Perimeter” or the“Company”), a leading global solutions provider for the Fire Safety and Specialty Products industries, announced today that the Company will present at the Baird Global Industrial Conference in Chicago on November 12, 2025.

The live webcast of the presentation can be accessed through Perimeter's investor relations website at and as follows:

Conference Name: Baird Global Industrial Conference

When: Wednesday November 12, 2025, at 10:40 AM (ET)

Materials Available At:

Webcast Access Available at: Baird Conference Event Page

About Perimeter Solutions

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Perimeter Solutions (NYSE: PRM ) is a leading global solutions provider for the Fire Safety and Specialty Products industries. The Company's products and operations are managed and reported in two operating segments: Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services typically offered in conjunction with the Company's retardant and foam products. The Specialty Products segment includes operations that develop, produce and market products for non-fire safety markets. The Company's largest end market application for the Specialty Products segment is Phosphorus Pentasulfide ("P2S5") based lubricant additives. The Specialty Products segment also includes IMS, which is a manufacturer of electronic or electro-mechanical components of larger solutions across a range of end markets, including medical systems, communications infrastructure, energy infrastructure, defense systems, and industrial systems, with a substantial focus on aftermarket repair and replacement. For more information, visit: .​

Investor Relations Contact:

Seth Barker

Head of Investor Relations and VP of Financial Planning and Analysis

...