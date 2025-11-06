Interfor Reports Q3'25 Results
|For the three months ended
|For the nine months ended
|Sept. 30
|Sept. 30
|Jun. 30
|Sept. 30
|Sept. 30
|Unit
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2025
|2024
| Financial Highlights 2
| Total sales
|$MM
|689.3
|692.7
|780.5
|2,205.3
|2,277.1
| Lumber
|$MM
|570.7
|542.2
|669.0
|1,854.7
|1,847.7
| Logs, residual products and other
|$MM
|118.6
|150.5
|111.5
|350.6
|429.4
| Operating loss
|$MM
|(229.7)
|(172.2)
|(28.4)
|(258.0)
|(316.4)
| Net earnings (loss)
|$MM
|(215.8)
|(105.7)
|11.1
|(239.8)
|(254.4)
| Net earnings (loss) per share, basic
|$/share
|(4.19)
|(2.05)
|0.22
|(4.66)
|(4.94)
| Adjusted EBITDA3
|$MM
|(183.8)
|(22.0)
|17.2
|(118.0)
|(61.0)
| Adjusted EBITDA margin3
|%
|(26.7%)
|(3.2%)
|2.2%
|(5.4%)
|(2.7%)
| Total assets
|$MM
|2,914.8
|3,042.0
|2,892.9
|2,914.8
|3,042.0
| Total debt
|$MM
|913.7
|882.0
|814.3
|913.7
|882.0
| Net debt3
|$MM
|893.3
|849.9
|798.0
|893.3
|849.9
| Net debt to invested capital3
|%
|41.6%
|36.1%
|35.6%
|41.6%
|36.1%
| Annualized return on capital employed3
|%
|(36.9%)
|(18.8%)
|1.5%
|(12.4%)
|(13.3%)
| Operating Highlights
| Lumber production
|million fbm
|912
|904
|935
|2,748
|3,008
| U.S. South
|million fbm
|433
|443
|424
|1,259
|1,399
| U.S. Northwest
|million fbm
|115
|80
|129
|368
|345
| Eastern Canada
|million fbm
|198
|216
|215
|607
|780
| B.C.
|million fbm
|166
|165
|167
|514
|484
| Lumber sales
|million fbm
|924
|951
|978
|2,765
|3,106
| Lumber - average selling price4
|$/thousand fbm
|618
|570
|684
|671
|595
| Key Statistics
| Benchmark lumber prices5
| SYP Composite
|US$ per mfbm
|338
|338
|420
|388
|359
| KD H-F Stud 2x4 9'
|US$ per mfbm
|455
|359
|475
|467
|413
| Eastern SPF Composite
|US$ per mfbm
|527
|454
|527
|530
|471
| Western SPF Composite
|US$ per mfbm
|429
|380
|441
|451
|394
| USD/CAD exchange rate6
| Average
|1 USD in CAD
|1.3768
|1.3641
|1.3852
|1.3988
|1.3604
| Closing
|1 USD in CAD
|1.3941
|1.3499
|1.3676
|1.3941
|1.3499
| Notes:
|1
| Figures in this table may not equal or sum to figures presented elsewhere due to rounding.
|2
| Financial information presented for interim periods in this release is prepared in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards (“IFRS”) and is unaudited.
|3
| Refer to the Non-GAAP Measures section of this release for definitions and reconciliations of these measures to figures reported in the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
|4
| Gross sales including duties and freight.
|5
| Based on Random Lengths Benchmark Lumber Pricing.
|6
| Based on Bank of Canada foreign exchange rates.
Liquidity
Balance Sheet
Interfor's net debt at September 30, 2025 was $893.3 million, or 41.6% of invested capital, representing an increase of $32.0 million from December 31, 2024.
As at September 30, 2025, the Company had net working capital of $131.3 million and available liquidity of $247.9 million, based on the available borrowing capacity under its $562.5 million Term Line.
On October 1, 2025, the Company completed a bought deal offering of 12,437,800 common shares of the Company and the concurrent exercise of an over-allotment option to purchase an additional 1,865,670 common shares at a price of $10.05 per common share for gross proceeds of $143.8 million.
The Term Line and Senior Secured Notes are subject to financial covenants, including a maximum net debt to total capitalization ratio of 50.0% and a minimum EBITDA interest coverage ratio of two times, which becomes effective if the net debt to total capitalization ratio exceeds certain thresholds. As at September 30, 2025, Interfor was fully in compliance with all covenants relating to the Term Line and Senior Secured Notes.
Management believes, based on circumstances known today, that Interfor has sufficient working capital and liquidity to fund operating and capital requirements for the foreseeable future.
| For the three months ended
Sept. 30
| For the nine months ended
Sept. 30
|Millions of Dollars
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net debt
|Net debt, period opening
|$798.0
|$876.9
|$861.3
|$842.7
|Additions to Senior Secured Notes
|-
|-
|-
|45.3
|Repayments of Senior Secured Notes
|-
|-
|(47.7)
|(45.3)
|Term Line net drawings (repayments)
|82.8
|(75.2)
|84.2
|(34.8)
|Decrease (increase) in cash and cash equivalents
|(4.0)
|60.5
|21.7
|23.8
|Foreign currency translation impact on U.S. Dollar denominated cash and cash equivalents and debt
|16.5
|(12.3)
|(26.2)
|18.2
|Net debt, period ending
|$893.3
|$849.9
|$893.3
|$849.9
On March 26, 2025, the Company paid US$33.3 million of principal that was due on the Company's Series C Senior Secured Notes.
On March 26, 2024, the Company issued US$33.3 million of Series I Senior Secured Notes, bearing interest at 6.37% with principal repayment due at final maturity on March 26, 2030. The proceeds were used to settle US$33.3 million of principal under the Company's Series C Senior Secured Notes due on March 26, 2024.
Capital Resources
The following table summarizes Interfor's credit facilities and availability as of September 30, 2025:
|Revolving
|Senior
|Term
|Secured
|Millions of Dollars
|Line
|Notes
|Total
|Available line of credit and maximum borrowing available
|$562.5
|$627.9
|$1,190.4
|Less:
|Drawings
|285.8
|627.9
|913.7
|Outstanding letters of credit included in line utilization
|49.2
|-
|49.2
|Unused portion of facility
|$227.5
|$ -
|227.5
|Add:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|20.4
|Available liquidity at September 30, 2025
|$247.9
Interfor's Senior Secured Notes have maturities in the years 2026-2033.
On July 25, 2025, the Company completed an early renewal of its Term Line at a committed facility size of $562.5 million and extended the maturity from December 17, 2026 to July 25, 2029.
As of September 30, 2025, the Company had commitments for capital expenditures totalling $37.7 million for both maintenance and discretionary capital projects.
Non-GAAP Measures
This MD&A makes reference to the following non-GAAP measures: Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Net debt to invested capital and Annualized return on capital employed which are used by the Company and certain investors to evaluate operating performance and financial position. These non-GAAP measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.
The following table provides a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to figures as reported in the Company's audited consolidated financial statements (unaudited for interim periods) prepared in accordance with IFRS:
|For the three months ended
|For the nine months ended
| Millions of Dollars except number of shares and per share amounts1
|Sept. 30
|Sept. 30
|Jun. 30
|Sept. 30
|Sept. 30
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2025
|2024
|Adjusted EBITDA
|Net earnings (loss)
|$(215.8)
|$(105.7)
|$11.1
|$(239.8)
|$(254.4)
|Add:
|Depreciation of plant and equipment
|37.3
|42.4
|38.3
|115.6
|135.8
|Depletion and amortization of timber, roads and other
|8.6
|10.3
|8.3
|25.2
|32.6
|Finance costs
|36.5
|9.5
|10.3
|57.8
|33.2
|Income tax recovery
|(65.9)
|(41.7)
|(11.0)
|(75.0)
|(74.8)
|EBITDA
|(199.3)
|(85.2)
|57.0
|(116.2)
|(127.6)
|Add:
|Long-term incentive compensation expense (recovery)
|(0.2)
|2.7
|(1.1)
|(1.2)
|(1.4)
|Other foreign exchange loss (gain)
|13.4
|(8.8)
|(31.3)
|(22.0)
|14.0
|Other expense (income)
|2.1
|(25.5)
|(7.5)
|21.0
|(34.4)
|Asset write-downs and restructuring costs
|0.2
|94.8
|0.1
|0.4
|88.4
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$(183.8)
|$(22.0)
|$17.2
|$(118.0)
|$(61.0)
|Sales
|$689.3
|$692.7
|$780.5
|$2,205.3
|$2,277.1
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|(26.7%)
|(3.2%)
|2.2%
|(5.4%)
|(2.7%)
|Net debt to invested capital
|Net debt
|Total debt
|$913.7
|$882.0
|$814.3
|$913.7
|$882.0
|Cash and cash equivalents
|(20.4)
|(32.1)
|(16.3)
|(20.4)
|(32.1)
|Total net debt
|$893.3
|$849.9
|$798.0
|$893.3
|$849.9
|Invested capital
|Net debt
|$893.3
|$849.9
|$798.0
|$893.3
|$849.9
|Shareholders' equity
|1,254.1
|1,505.6
|1,445.3
|1,254.1
|1,505.6
|Total invested capital
|$2,147.4
|$2,355.5
|$2,243.3
|$2,147.4
|$2,355.5
|Net debt to invested capital2
|41.6%
|36.1%
|35.6%
|41.6%
|36.1%
|Annualized return on capital employed
|Net earnings (loss)
|$(215.8)
|$(105.7)
|$11.1
|$(239.8)
|$(254.4)
|Add:
|Finance costs
|36.5
|9.5
|10.3
|57.8
|33.2
|Income tax recovery
|(65.9)
|(41.7)
|(11.0)
|(75.0)
|(74.8)
|Earnings (loss) before income taxes and finance costs
|$(245.2)
|$(137.9)
|$10.4
|$(257.0)
|$(296.0)
|Capital employed
|Total assets
|$2,914.8
|$3,042.0
|$2,892.9
|$2,914.8
|$3,042.0
|Current liabilities
|(300.2)
|(300.5)
|(320.2)
|(300.2)
|(300.5)
|Less:
|Current portion of long-term debt
|46.5
|45.0
|45.6
|46.5
|45.0
|Current portion of lease liabilities
|18.6
|20.5
|18.2
|18.6
|20.5
|Capital employed, end of period
|$2,679.7
|$2,807.0
|$2,636.5
|$2,679.7
|$2,807.0
|Capital employed, beginning of period
|2,636.5
|3,059.9
|2,795.3
|2,844.8
|3,120.8
|Average capital employed
|$2,658.1
|$2,933.5
|$2,715.9
|$2,762.3
|$2,963.9
|Earnings (loss) before income taxes and finance costs divided by average capital employed
|(9.2%)
|(4.7%)
|0.4%
|(9.3%)
|(10.0%)
|Annualization factor
|4.0
|4.0
|4.0
|1.3
|1.3
|Annualized return on capital employed
|(36.9%)
|(18.8%)
|1.5%
|(12.4%)
|(13.3%)
|Notes:
|1 Figures in this table may not equal or sum to figures presented elsewhere due to rounding.
|2 Net debt to invested capital as of the period end.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
|For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 (unaudited)
|(millions of Canadian Dollars except per share amounts)
|Three Months
|Three Months
|Nine Months
|Nine Months
|Sept. 30, 2025
|Sept. 30, 2024
|Sept. 30, 2025
|Sept. 30, 2024
|Sales
|$689.3
|$692.7
|$2,205.3
|$2,277.1
|Costs and expenses:
|Production
|685.6
|690.6
|2,044.1
|2,262.3
|Selling and administration
|12.4
|13.9
|45.6
|47.3
|Long-term incentive compensation expense (recovery)
|(0.2)
|2.7
|(1.2)
|(1.4)
|U.S. countervailing and anti-dumping duty expense
|175.1
|10.2
|233.6
|28.5
|Depreciation of plant and equipment
|37.3
|42.4
|115.6
|135.8
|Depletion and amortization of timber, roads and other
|8.6
|10.3
|25.2
|32.6
|918.8
|770.1
|2,462.9
|2,505.1
|Operating loss before asset write-downs and restructuring costs
|(229.5)
|(77.4)
|(257.6)
|(228.0)
|Asset write-downs and restructuring costs
|0.2
|94.8
|0.4
|88.4
|Operating loss
|(229.7)
|(172.2)
|(258.0)
|(316.4)
|Finance costs
|(36.5)
|(9.5)
|(57.8)
|(33.2)
|Other foreign exchange gain (loss)
|(13.4)
|8.8
|22.0
|(14.0)
|Other income (expense)
|(2.1)
|25.5
|(21.0)
|34.4
|(52.0)
|24.8
|(56.8)
|(12.8)
|Loss before income taxes
|(281.7)
|(147.4)
|(314.8)
|(329.2)
|Income tax expense (recovery):
|Current
|(4.9)
|-
|6.5
|(1.0)
|Deferred
|(61.0)
|(41.7)
|(81.5)
|(73.8)
|(65.9)
|(41.7)
|(75.0)
|(74.8)
|Net loss
|$(215.8)
|$(105.7)
|$(239.8)
|$(254.4)
|Net loss per share
|Basic
|$(4.19)
|$(2.05)
|$(4.66)
|$(4.94)
|Diluted
|$(4.19)
|$(2.05)
|$(4.66)
|$(4.94)
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 (unaudited)
|(millions of Canadian Dollars)
|Three Months
|Three Months
|Nine Months
|Nine Months
|Sept. 30, 2025
|Sept. 30, 2024
|Sept. 30, 2025
|Sept. 30, 2024
|Net loss
|$(215.8)
|$(105.7)
|$(239.8)
|$(254.4)
|Other comprehensive income (loss):
|Items that will not be recycled to Net loss:
|Defined benefit plan actuarial gain, net of tax
|2.0
|0.7
|1.9
|3.7
|Items that may be recycled to Net loss:
|Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations, net of tax
|22.5
|(15.5)
|(40.6)
|25.6
|Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
|24.5
|(14.8)
|(38.7)
|29.3
|Comprehensive loss
|$(191.3)
|$(120.5)
|$(278.5)
|$(225.1)
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 (unaudited)
|(millions of Canadian Dollars)
|Three Months
|Three Months
|Nine Months
|Nine Months
|Sept. 30, 2025
|Sept. 30, 2024
|Sept. 30, 2025
|Sept. 30, 2024
|Cash provided by (used in):
|Operating activities:
|Net loss
|$(215.8)
|$(105.7)
|$(239.8)
|$(254.4)
|Items not involving cash:
|Depreciation of plant and equipment
|37.3
|42.4
|115.6
|135.8
|Depletion and amortization of timber, roads and other
|8.6
|10.3
|25.2
|32.6
|Deferred income tax recovery
|(61.0)
|(41.7)
|(81.5)
|(73.8)
|Current income tax expense (recovery)
|(4.9)
|-
|6.5
|(1.0)
|Finance costs
|36.5
|9.5
|57.8
|33.2
|Other assets
|(9.5)
|(4.1)
|(9.4)
|(4.5)
|Reforestation liability
|(1.0)
|2.5
|(1.5)
|3.0
|Provisions and other liabilities
|152.7
|3.7
|149.9
|(0.7)
|Stock option vesting
|0.1
|-
|0.1
|0.3
|Net write-down of plant, equipment, roads and timber licenses
|-
|91.1
|0.1
|82.2
|Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain)
|14.9
|(6.3)
|(6.6)
|8.2
|Gain on lease modification
|-
|-
|(0.2)
|(0.7)
|Other expense (income)
|2.1
|(25.5)
|21.0
|(34.4)
|Income taxes received (paid), net
|(4.7)
|55.2
|(17.1)
|56.7
|(44.7)
|31.4
|20.1
|(17.5)
|Cash generated from (used in) operating working capital:
|Trade accounts receivable and other
|4.4
|(4.1)
|(18.0)
|32.9
|Inventories
|23.2
|7.8
|24.9
|76.0
|Prepayments
|1.9
|4.8
|(4.5)
|0.1
|Trade accounts payable and provisions
|(11.1)
|(1.8)
|22.9
|(22.0)
|(26.3)
|38.1
|45.4
|69.5
|Investing activities:
|Additions to property, plant and equipment
|(28.9)
|(13.2)
|(66.9)
|(55.7)
|Additions to roads and bridges
|(3.1)
|(2.5)
|(5.9)
|(3.9)
|Proceeds on disposal of property, plant, equipment and other
|0.2
|1.6
|16.4
|23.7
|Net proceeds related to B.C. Coast monetization
|0.2
|9.1
|9.6
|36.0
|Net proceeds from deposits and other assets
|0.4
|0.6
|2.6
|1.2
|(31.2)
|(4.4)
|(44.2)
|1.3
|Financing activities:
|Interest payments
|(12.8)
|(13.6)
|(39.4)
|(42.7)
|Lease liability payments
|(5.3)
|(5.4)
|(16.8)
|(17.1)
|Debt refinancing costs
|(3.2)
|-
|(3.2)
|-
|Revolving Term Line net drawings (repayments)
|82.8
|(75.2)
|84.2
|(34.8)
|Additions to Senior Secured Notes
|-
|-
|-
|45.3
|Repayments of Senior Secured Notes
|-
|-
|(47.7)
|(45.3)
|61.5
|(94.2)
|(22.9)
|(94.6)
|Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash and cash equivalents held in a foreign currency
|0.1
|(0.5)
|(1.3)
|0.9
|Increase (decrease) in cash
|4.1
|(61.0)
|(23.0)
|(22.9)
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|16.3
|93.1
|43.4
|55.0
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|$20.4
|$32.1
|$20.4
|$32.1
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 (unaudited)
|(millions of Canadian Dollars)
|Sept. 30, 2025
|Dec. 31, 2024
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$20.4
|$43.4
|Trade accounts receivable and other
|124.9
|109.5
|Income tax receivable
|2.7
|-
|Inventories
|257.2
|283.5
|Prepayments
|26.3
|21.9
|Assets held for sale
|-
|18.4
|431.5
|476.7
|Employee future benefits
|17.2
|16.8
|Deposits and other assets
|311.9
|304.4
|Right of use assets
|43.1
|44.8
|Property, plant and equipment
|1,382.1
|1,465.7
|Roads and bridges
|24.5
|21.3
|Timber licences
|154.6
|158.9
|Goodwill and other intangible assets
|545.8
|589.2
|Deferred income taxes
|4.1
|0.9
|$2,914.8
|$3,078.7
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Trade accounts payable and provisions
|$216.0
|$203.1
|Current portion of long-term debt
|46.5
|48.0
|Reforestation liability
|14.2
|16.5
|Lease liabilities
|18.6
|20.3
|Income taxes payable
|4.9
|12.9
|Liabilities held for sale
|-
|1.4
|300.2
|302.2
|Reforestation liability
|28.7
|27.8
|Lease liabilities
|25.8
|25.8
|Long-term debt
|867.2
|856.7
|Employee future benefits
|12.3
|11.8
|Provisions and other liabilities
|202.2
|16.8
|Deferred income taxes
|224.3
|305.1
|Equity:
|Share capital
|409.0
|409.0
|Contributed surplus
|6.7
|6.6
|Translation reserve
|206.3
|246.9
|Retained earnings
|632.1
|870.0
|1,254.1
|1,532.5
|$2,914.8
|$3,078.7
|Approved on behalf of the Board of Directors:
|
“L. Sauder”
|
“C. Griffin”
|Director
|Director
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release contains forward-looking information about the Company's business outlook, objectives, plans, strategic priorities and other information that is not historical fact. A statement contains forward-looking information when the Company uses what it knows and expects today, to make a statement about the future. Statements containing forward-looking information may include words such as: will, could, should, believe, expect, anticipate, intend, forecast, projection, target, outlook, opportunity, risk, plan or strategy. Readers are cautioned that actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this release, and undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking information. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this release are described in Interfor's third quarter and annual Management's Discussion and Analysis under the heading“Risks and Uncertainties”, which are available on and under Interfor's profile on . Material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information in this release include the timing and value of proceeds received from the disposition of Coastal B.C. forest tenures; impact of tariffs on Canadian lumber imports to the U.S.; availability and cost of logs; competition; currency exchange sensitivity; environment; government regulation; health and safety; Indigenous reconciliation; information technology and cyber security; labour availability; logistics availability and cost; natural and man-made disasters and climate change; price volatility; residual fibre revenue; softwood lumber trade; and tax exposures. Unless otherwise indicated, the forward-looking statements in this release are based on the Company's expectations at the date of this release. Interfor undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking information or statements, except as required by law.
ABOUT INTERFOR
Interfor is a growth-oriented forest products company with operations in Canada and the United States. The Company has annual lumber production capacity of approximately 4.7 billion board feet and offers a diverse line of lumber products to customers around the world. For more information about Interfor, visit our website at .
The Company's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for Q3'25 are available at and .
There will be a conference call on Friday, November 7, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. (Pacific Time) hosted by INTERFOR CORPORATION for the purpose of reviewing the Company's release of its third quarter 2025 financial results.
The dial-in number is 1-888-510-2154 or webcast URL: . The conference call will also be recorded for those unable to join in for the live discussion and will be available until December 7, 2025. The number to call is 1-888-660-6345, Passcode 43630#.
For further information:
Richard Pozzebon, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(604) 422-3400
Legal Disclaimer:
