Palomar Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results
| Three Months Ended
| September 30,
| 2025
| 2024
| Change
| % Change
|($ in thousands, except per share data)
|Gross written premiums
|$
|597,171
|$
|414,977
|$
|182,194
|43.9
|%
|Ceded written premiums
|(321,927
|)
|(255,267
|)
|(66,660
|)
|26.1
|%
|Net written premiums
|275,244
|159,710
|115,534
|72.3
|%
|Net earned premiums
|225,147
|135,646
|89,501
|66.0
|%
|Commission and other income
|1,448
|715
|733
|102.5
|%
|Total underwriting revenue(1)
|226,595
|136,361
|90,234
|66.2
|%
|Losses and loss adjustment expenses
|72,812
|40,315
|32,497
|80.6
|%
|Acquisition expenses, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees
|56,270
|41,469
|14,801
|35.7
|%
|Other underwriting expenses
|48,306
|28,129
|20,177
|71.7
|%
|Underwriting income(1)
|49,207
|26,448
|22,759
|86.1
|%
|Interest expense
|(133
|)
|(87
|)
|(46
|)
|52.9
|%
|Net investment income
|14,572
|9,408
|5,164
|54.9
|%
|Net realized and unrealized gains on investments
|3,493
|2,734
|759
|27.8
|%
|Income before income taxes
|67,139
|38,503
|28,636
|74.4
|%
|Income tax expense
|15,684
|8,006
|7,678
|95.9
|%
|Net income
|$
|51,455
|$
|30,497
|$
|20,958
|68.7
|%
|Adjustments:
|Net realized and unrealized gains on investments
|(3,493
|)
|(2,734
|)
|(759
|)
|27.8
|%
|Expenses associated with transactions
|728
|84
|644
|NM
|Stock-based compensation expense
|5,379
|4,117
|1,262
|30.7
|%
|Amortization of intangibles
|1,346
|389
|957
|246.0
|%
|Tax impact
|(251
|)
|91
|(342
|)
|NM
|Adjusted net income (1)
|$
|55,164
|$
|32,444
|$
|22,720
|70.0
|%
|Key Financial and Operating Metrics
|Annualized return on equity
|23.9
|%
|19.7
|%
|Annualized adjusted return on equity(1)
|25.6
|%
|21.0
|%
|Loss ratio
|32.3
|%
|29.7
|%
|Expense ratio
|45.8
|%
|50.8
|%
|Combined ratio
|78.1
|%
|80.5
|%
|Adjusted combined ratio(1)
|74.8
|%
|77.1
|%
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|1.87
|$
|1.15
|Diluted adjusted earnings per share(1)
|$
|2.01
|$
|1.23
|Catastrophe losses
|$
|1,900
|$
|12,924
|Catastrophe loss ratio(1)
|0.8
|%
|9.5
|%
|Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses(1)
|74.0
|%
|67.6
|%
|Adjusted underwriting income(1)
|$
|56,660
|$
|31,038
|$
|25,622
|82.6
|%
|NM - not meaningful
(1) - Indicates Non-GAAP financial measure - see above for definition of Non-GAAP financial measures and see below for reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
| Nine Months Ended
| September 30,
| 2025
| 2024
| Change
| % Change
|($ in thousands, except per share data)
|Gross written premiums
|$
|1,535,623
|$
|1,168,239
|$
|367,384
|31.4
|%
|Ceded written premiums
|(819,171
|)
|(692,620
|)
|(126,551
|)
|18.3
|%
|Net written premiums
|716,452
|475,619
|240,833
|50.6
|%
|Net earned premiums
|569,175
|365,796
|203,379
|55.6
|%
|Commission and other income
|3,954
|2,035
|1,919
|94.3
|%
|Total underwriting revenue(1)
|573,129
|367,831
|205,298
|55.8
|%
|Losses and loss adjustment expenses
|157,739
|97,583
|60,156
|61.6
|%
|Acquisition expenses, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees
|154,266
|109,072
|45,194
|41.4
|%
|Other underwriting expenses
|129,563
|84,165
|45,398
|53.9
|%
|Underwriting income(1)
|131,561
|77,011
|54,550
|70.8
|%
|Interest expense
|(304
|)
|(1,052
|)
|748
|(71.1
|)%
|Net investment income
|40,014
|24,506
|15,508
|63.3
|%
|Net realized and unrealized gains on investments
|9,461
|5,768
|3,693
|64.0
|%
|Income before income taxes
|180,732
|106,233
|74,499
|70.1
|%
|Income tax expense
|39,827
|23,625
|16,202
|68.6
|%
|Net income
|$
|140,905
|$
|82,608
|$
|58,297
|70.6
|%
|Adjustments:
|Net realized and unrealized gains on investments
|(9,461
|)
|(5,768
|)
|(3,693
|)
|64.0
|%
|Expenses associated with transactions
|3,570
|557
|3,013
|NM
|Stock-based compensation expense
|15,471
|11,905
|3,566
|30.0
|%
|Amortization of intangibles
|3,400
|1,168
|2,232
|191.1
|%
|Expenses associated with catastrophe bond
|2,661
|2,483
|178
|7.2
|%
|Tax impact
|(1,543
|)
|(734
|)
|(809
|)
|110.2
|%
|Adjusted net income (1)
|$
|155,003
|$
|92,219
|$
|62,784
|68.1
|%
|Key Financial and Operating Metrics
|Annualized return on equity
|23.4
|%
|18.8
|%
|Annualized adjusted return on equity(1)
|25.7
|%
|20.9
|%
|Loss ratio
|27.7
|%
|26.7
|%
|Expense ratio
|49.2
|%
|52.3
|%
|Combined ratio
|76.9
|%
|78.9
|%
|Adjusted combined ratio(1)
|72.5
|%
|74.5
|%
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|5.12
|$
|3.19
|Diluted adjusted earnings per share(1)
|$
|5.63
|$
|3.56
|Catastrophe losses
|$
|1,335
|$
|19,724
|Catastrophe loss ratio(1)
|0.2
|%
|5.4
|%
|Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses(1)
|72.2
|%
|69.2
|%
|Adjusted underwriting income(1)
|$
|156,663
|$
|93,124
|$
|63,539
|68.2
|%
|NM - not meaningful
(1) - Indicates Non-GAAP financial measure - see above for definition of Non-GAAP financial measures and see below for reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Condensed Consolidated Balance sheets
| Palomar Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(in thousands, except shares and par value data)
| September 30,
| December 31,
| 2025
| 2024
| (Unaudited)
|Assets
|Investments:
|Fixed maturity securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $1,146,855 in 2025; $973,330 in 2024)
|$
|1,141,367
|$
|939,046
|Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $38,482 in 2025; $32,987 in 2024)
|52,215
|40,529
|Equity method investment
|-
|2,277
|Other investments
|19,534
|5,863
|Total investments
|1,213,116
|987,715
|Cash and cash equivalents
|111,740
|80,438
|Restricted cash
|20
|101
|Accrued investment income
|10,725
|8,440
|Premiums receivable
|463,230
|305,724
|Deferred policy acquisition costs, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees
|125,076
|94,881
|Reinsurance recoverable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses
|36,907
|47,076
|Reinsurance recoverable on unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses
|440,559
|348,083
|Ceded unearned premiums
|361,260
|276,237
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|113,143
|91,086
|Deferred tax assets, net
|2,537
|8,768
|Property and equipment, net
|2,695
|429
|Goodwill and intangible assets, net
|62,538
|13,242
|Total assets
|$
|2,943,546
|$
|2,262,220
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Liabilities:
|Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities
|$
|109,391
|$
|70,079
|Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses
|684,272
|503,382
|Unearned premiums
|979,374
|741,692
|Ceded premium payable
|253,446
|190,168
|Funds held under reinsurance treaty
|37,204
|27,869
|Income taxes payable
|1,749
|-
|Total liabilities
|2,065,436
|1,533,190
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 26,494,524 and 26,529,402 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|3
|3
|Additional paid-in capital
|516,355
|493,656
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|(4,092
|)
|(26,845
|)
|Retained earnings
|365,844
|262,216
|Total stockholders' equity
|878,110
|729,030
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|2,943,546
|$
|2,262,220
Condensed Consolidated Income Statement
| Palomar Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except shares and per share data)
| Three Months Ended
| Nine Months Ended
| September 30,
| September 30,
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
|Revenues:
|Gross written premiums
|$
|597,171
|$
|414,977
|$
|1,535,623
|$
|1,168,239
|Ceded written premiums
|(321,927
|)
|(255,267
|)
|(819,171
|)
|(692,620
|)
|Net written premiums
|275,244
|159,710
|716,452
|475,619
|Change in unearned premiums
|(50,097
|)
|(24,064
|)
|(147,277
|)
|(109,823
|)
|Net earned premiums
|225,147
|135,646
|569,175
|365,796
|Net investment income
|14,572
|9,408
|40,014
|24,506
|Net realized and unrealized gains on investments
|3,493
|2,734
|9,461
|5,768
|Commission and other income
|1,448
|715
|3,954
|2,035
|Total revenues
|244,660
|148,503
|622,604
|398,105
|Expenses:
|Losses and loss adjustment expenses
|72,812
|40,315
|157,739
|97,583
|Acquisition expenses, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees
|56,270
|41,469
|154,266
|109,072
|Other underwriting expenses
|48,306
|28,129
|129,563
|84,165
|Interest expense
|133
|87
|304
|1,052
|Total expenses
|177,521
|110,000
|441,872
|291,872
|Income before income taxes
|67,139
|38,503
|180,732
|106,233
|Income tax expense
|15,684
|8,006
|39,827
|23,625
|Net income
|$
|51,455
|$
|30,497
|$
|140,905
|$
|82,608
|Other comprehensive income, net:
|Net unrealized gains on securities available for sale
|9,541
|17,916
|22,753
|13,852
|Net comprehensive income
|$
|60,996
|$
|48,413
|$
|163,658
|$
|96,460
|Per Share Data:
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|1.93
|$
|1.18
|$
|5.28
|$
|3.28
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|1.87
|$
|1.15
|$
|5.12
|$
|3.19
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|26,637,592
|25,766,697
|26,683,856
|25,194,114
|Diluted
|27,446,519
|26,479,566
|27,533,533
|25,877,257
Underwriting Segment Data
The Company has a single reportable segment and offers specialty insurance products. Gross written premiums (GWP) by product, location and company are presented below:
| Three Months Ended September 30,
| 2025
| 2024
| ($ in thousands)
| % of
| % of
| %
| Amount
| GWP
| Amount
| GWP
| Change
| Change
|Product
|Casualty
|$
|152,034
|25.5
|%
|$
|56,307
|13.6
|%
|$
|95,727
|170.0
|%
|Earthquake
|149,940
|25.1
|%
|135,329
|32.6
|%
|14,611
|10.8
|%
|Crop
|119,757
|20.1
|%
|59,662
|14.4
|%
|60,095
|100.7
|%
|Inland Marine and Other Property
|117,871
|19.7
|%
|78,734
|19.0
|%
|39,137
|49.7
|%
|Fronting
|57,569
|9.6
|%
|84,945
|20.4
|%
|(27,376
|)
|(32.2
|)%
|Total Gross Written Premiums
|$
|597,171
|100.0
|%
|$
|414,977
|100.0
|%
|$
|182,194
|43.9
|%
| Nine Months Ended September 30,
| 2025
| 2024
| ($ in thousands)
| % of
| % of
| %
| Amount
| GWP
| Amount
| GWP
| Change
| Change
|Product
|Earthquake
|$
|427,869
|27.9
|%
|$
|376,088
|32.2
|%
|$
|51,781
|13.8
|%
|Casualty
|392,473
|25.6
|%
|166,762
|14.3
|%
|225,711
|135.3
|%
|Inland Marine and Other Property
|335,462
|21.8
|%
|249,147
|21.3
|%
|86,315
|34.6
|%
|Crop
|207,440
|13.5
|%
|100,571
|8.6
|%
|106,869
|106.3
|%
|Fronting
|172,379
|11.2
|%
|275,671
|23.6
|%
|(103,292
|)
|(37.5
|)%
|Total Gross Written Premiums
|$
|1,535,623
|100.0
|%
|$
|1,168,239
|100.0
|%
|$
|367,384
|31.4
|%
| Three Months Ended September 30,
| Nine Months Ended September 30,
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
|($ in thousands)
|($ in thousands)
| % of
| % of
| % of
| % of
| Amount
| GWP
| Amount
| GWP
| Amount
| GWP
| Amount
| GWP
|State
|California
|$
|168,739
|28.3
|%
|$
|170,265
|41.0
|%
|$
|472,276
|30.8
|%
|$
|510,879
|43.7
|%
|Texas
|38,609
|6.5
|%
|27,019
|6.5
|%
|119,308
|7.8
|%
|96,414
|8.3
|%
|Hawaii
|26,405
|4.4
|%
|23,171
|5.6
|%
|71,307
|4.6
|%
|53,922
|4.6
|%
|Florida
|23,770
|4.0
|%
|14,433
|3.5
|%
|66,391
|4.3
|%
|58,153
|5.0
|%
|Illinois
|20,911
|3.5
|%
|5,557
|1.3
|%
|39,548
|2.6
|%
|13,725
|1.2
|%
|North Dakota
|20,022
|3.4
|%
|18,716
|4.5
|%
|23,709
|1.5
|%
|19,893
|1.7
|%
|New York
|19,181
|3.2
|%
|8,153
|2.0
|%
|51,240
|3.3
|%
|24,163
|2.1
|%
|Washington
|17,560
|2.9
|%
|16,828
|4.1
|%
|50,416
|3.3
|%
|41,893
|3.6
|%
|Other
|261,974
|43.8
|%
|130,835
|31.5
|%
|641,428
|41.8
|%
|349,197
|29.8
|%
|Total Gross Written Premiums
|$
|597,171
|100.0
|%
|$
|414,977
|100.0
|%
|$
|1,535,623
|100.0
|%
|$
|1,168,239
|100.0
|%
| Three Months Ended September 30,
| Nine Months Ended September 30,
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
| ($ in thousands)
| ($ in thousands)
| % of
| % of
| % of
| % of
| Amount
| GWP
| Amount
| GWP
| Amount
| GWP
| Amount
| GWP
|Subsidiary
|PSIC
|$
|317,177
|53.1
|%
|$
|236,624
|57.0
|%
|$
|781,078
|50.9
|%
|$
|652,988
|55.9
|%
|PESIC
|252,318
|42.3
|%
|159,305
|38.4
|%
|681,048
|44.4
|%
|472,909
|40.5
|%
|Laulima
|22,804
|3.8
|%
|19,048
|4.6
|%
|58,974
|3.8
|%
|42,342
|3.6
|%
|FIA
|4,872
|0.8
|%
|-
|-
|%
|14,523
|0.9
|%
|-
|-
|%
|Total Gross Written Premiums
|$
|597,171
|100.0
|%
|$
|414,977
|100.0
|%
|$
|1,535,623
|100.0
|%
|$
|1,168,239
|100.0
|%
Gross and net earned premiums
The table below shows the amount of premiums the Company earned on a gross and net basis and the Company's net earned premiums as a percentage of gross earned premiums for each period presented:
| Three Months Ended
| Nine Months Ended
| September 30,
| %
| September 30,
| %
| 2025
| 2024
| Change
| Change
| 2025
| 2024
| Change
| Change
| ($ in thousands)
| ($ in thousands)
|Gross earned premiums
|$
|518,783
|$
|395,881
|$
|122,902
|31.0
|%
|$
|1,303,323
|$
|1,025,716
|$
|277,607
|27.1
|%
|Ceded earned premiums
|(293,636
|)
|(260,235
|)
|(33,401
|)
|12.8
|%
|(734,148
|)
|(659,920
|)
|(74,228
|)
|11.2
|%
|Net earned premiums
|$
|225,147
|$
|135,646
|$
|89,501
|66.0
|%
|$
|569,175
|$
|365,796
|$
|203,379
|55.6
|%
|Net earned premium ratio
|43.4
|%
|34.3
|%
|43.7
|%
|35.7
|%
Loss detail
| Three Months Ended
| Nine Months Ended
| September 30,
|%
| September 30,
|%
| 2025
| 2024
| Change
| Change
| 2025
| 2024
| Change
| Change
| ($ in thousands)
| ($ in thousands)
|Catastrophe losses
|$
|1,900
|$
|12,924
|$
|(11,024
|)
|(85.3
|)%
|$
|1,335
|$
|19,724
|$
|(18,389
|)
|(93.2
|)%
|Non-catastrophe losses
|70,912
|27,391
|43,521
|158.9
|%
|156,404
|77,859
|78,545
|100.9
|%
|Total losses and loss adjustment expenses
|$
|72,812
|$
|40,315
|$
|32,497
|80.6
|%
|$
|157,739
|$
|97,583
|$
|60,156
|61.6
|%
|Catastrophe loss ratio
|0.8
|%
|9.5
|%
|0.2
|%
|5.4
|%
|Non-catastrophe loss ratio
|31.5
|%
|20.2
|%
|27.5
|%
|21.3
|%
|Total loss ratio
|32.3
|%
|29.7
|%
|27.7
|%
|26.7
|%
The following table represents a reconciliation of changes in the ending reserve balances for losses and loss adjustment expenses:
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
| (in thousands)
| (in thousands)
|Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables at beginning of period
|$
|199,185
|$
|118,761
|$
|155,299
|$
|97,653
|Add: Balance acquired from FIA(1)
|-
|-
|6,788
|-
|Add: Incurred losses and LAE, net of reinsurance, related to:
|Current year
|78,946
|40,536
|174,703
|100,225
|Prior years
|(6,134
|)
|(221
|)
|(16,964
|)
|(2,642
|)
|Total incurred
|72,812
|40,315
|157,739
|97,583
|Deduct: Loss and LAE payments, net of reinsurance, related to:
|Current year
|15,655
|16,153
|38,312
|27,909
|Prior years
|12,629
|5,649
|37,801
|30,053
|Total payments
|28,284
|21,802
|76,113
|57,962
|Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables at end of period
|243,713
|137,274
|243,713
|137,274
|Add: Reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and LAE at end of period
|440,559
|360,164
|440,559
|360,164
|Reserve for losses and LAE gross of reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and LAE at end of period
|$
|684,272
|$
|497,438
|$
|684,272
|$
|497,438
(1) - Represents amounts recognized in Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables upon acquisition of FIA on 1/1/2025, in accordance with ASC 805, Business Combinations.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, the Non-GAAP financial measures discussed above reconcile to their most comparable GAAP measures as follows:
Underwriting revenue
| Three Months Ended
| Nine Months Ended
| September 30,
| September 30,
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
|(in thousands)
|(in thousands)
|Total revenue
|$
|244,660
|$
|148,503
|$
|622,604
|$
|398,105
|Net investment income
|(14,572
|)
|(9,408
|)
|(40,014
|)
|(24,506
|)
|Net realized and unrealized gains on investments
|(3,493
|)
|(2,734
|)
|(9,461
|)
|(5,768
|)
|Underwriting revenue
|$
|226,595
|$
|136,361
|$
|573,129
|$
|367,831
Underwriting income and adjusted underwriting income
| Three Months Ended
| Nine Months Ended
| September 30,
| September 30,
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
| (in thousands)
| (in thousands)
|Income before income taxes
|$
|67,139
|$
|38,503
|$
|180,732
|$
|106,233
|Net investment income
|(14,572
|)
|(9,408
|)
|(40,014
|)
|(24,506
|)
|Net realized and unrealized gains on investments
|(3,493
|)
|(2,734
|)
|(9,461
|)
|(5,768
|)
|Interest expense
|133
|87
|304
|1,052
|Underwriting income
|$
|49,207
|$
|26,448
|$
|131,561
|$
|77,011
|Expenses associated with transactions
|728
|84
|3,570
|557
|Stock-based compensation expense
|5,379
|4,117
|15,471
|11,905
|Amortization of intangibles
|1,346
|389
|3,400
|1,168
|Expenses associated with catastrophe bond
|-
|-
|2,661
|2,483
|Adjusted underwriting income
|$
|56,660
|$
|31,038
|$
|156,663
|$
|93,124
Adjusted net income
| Three Months Ended
| Nine Months Ended
| September 30,
| September 30,
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
| (in thousands)
| (in thousands)
|Net income
|$
|51,455
|$
|30,497
|$
|140,905
|$
|82,608
|Adjustments:
|Net realized and unrealized gains on investments
|(3,493
|)
|(2,734
|)
|(9,461
|)
|(5,768
|)
|Expenses associated with transactions
|728
|84
|3,570
|557
|Stock-based compensation expense
|5,379
|4,117
|15,471
|11,905
|Amortization of intangibles
|1,346
|389
|3,400
|1,168
|Expenses associated with catastrophe bond
|-
|-
|2,661
|2,483
|Tax impact
|(251
|)
|91
|(1,543
|)
|(734
|)
|Adjusted net income
|$
|55,164
|$
|32,444
|$
|155,003
|$
|92,219
Annualized adjusted return on equity
| Three Months Ended
| Nine Months Ended
| September 30,
| September 30,
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
| (in thousands)
|(in thousands)
|Annualized adjusted net income
|$
|220,656
|$
|129,776
|$
|206,671
|$
|122,959
|Average stockholders' equity
|$
|862,654
|$
|617,959
|$
|803,570
|$
|587,282
|Annualized adjusted return on equity
|25.6
|%
|21.0
|%
|25.7
|%
|20.9
|%
Adjusted combined ratio
| Three Months Ended
| Nine Months Ended
| September 30,
| September 30,
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
| (in thousands)
| (in thousands)
|Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income
|$
|175,940
|$
|109,198
|$
|437,614
|$
|288,785
|Denominator: Net earned premiums
|$
|225,147
|$
|135,646
|$
|569,175
|$
|365,796
|Combined ratio
|78.1
|%
|80.5
|%
|76.9
|%
|78.9
|%
|Adjustments to numerator:
|Expenses associated with transactions
|$
|(728
|)
|$
|(84
|)
|$
|(3,570
|)
|$
|(557
|)
|Stock-based compensation expense
|(5,379
|)
|(4,117
|)
|(15,471
|)
|(11,905
|)
|Amortization of intangibles
|(1,346
|)
|(389
|)
|(3,400
|)
|(1,168
|)
|Expenses associated with catastrophe bond
|-
|-
|(2,661
|)
|(2,483
|)
|Adjusted combined ratio
|74.8
|%
|77.1
|%
|72.5
|%
|74.5
|%
Diluted adjusted earnings per share
| Three Months Ended
| Nine Months Ended
| September 30,
| September 30,
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
| (in thousands, except per share data)
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|Adjusted net income
|$
|55,164
|$
|32,444
|$
|155,003
|$
|92,219
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted
|27,446,519
|26,479,566
|27,533,533
|25,877,257
|Diluted adjusted earnings per share
|$
|2.01
|$
|1.23
|$
|5.63
|$
|3.56
Catastrophe loss ratio
| Three Months Ended
| Nine Months Ended
| September 30,
| September 30,
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
| (in thousands)
| (in thousands)
|Numerator: Losses and loss adjustment expenses
|$
|72,812
|$
|40,315
|$
|157,739
|$
|97,583
|Denominator: Net earned premiums
|$
|225,147
|$
|135,646
|$
|569,175
|$
|365,796
|Loss ratio
|32.3
|%
|29.7
|%
|27.7
|%
|26.7
|%
|Numerator: Catastrophe losses
|$
|1,900
|$
|12,924
|$
|1,335
|$
|19,724
|Denominator: Net earned premiums
|$
|225,147
|$
|135,646
|$
|569,175
|$
|365,796
|Catastrophe loss ratio
|0.8
|%
|9.5
|%
|0.2
|%
|5.4
|%
Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses
| Three Months Ended
| Nine Months Ended
| September 30,
| September 30,
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
| (in thousands)
| (in thousands)
|Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income
|$
|175,940
|$
|109,198
|$
|437,614
|$
|288,785
|Denominator: Net earned premiums
|$
|225,147
|$
|135,646
|$
|569,175
|$
|365,796
|Combined ratio
|78.1
|%
|80.5
|%
|76.9
|%
|78.9
|%
|Adjustments to numerator:
|Expenses associated with transactions
|$
|(728
|)
|$
|(84
|)
|$
|(3,570
|)
|$
|(557
|)
|Stock-based compensation expense
|(5,379
|)
|(4,117
|)
|(15,471
|)
|(11,905
|)
|Amortization of intangibles
|(1,346
|)
|(389
|)
|(3,400
|)
|(1,168
|)
|Expenses associated with catastrophe bond
|-
|-
|(2,661
|)
|(2,483
|)
|Catastrophe losses
|(1,900
|)
|(12,924
|)
|(1,335
|)
|(19,724
|)
|Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses
|74.0
|%
|67.6
|%
|72.2
|%
|69.2
|%
Tangible Stockholders' equity
| September 30,
| December 31,
| 2025
| 2024
| (in thousands)
|Stockholders' equity
|$
|878,110
|$
|729,030
|Goodwill and intangible assets
|(62,538
|)
|(13,242
|)
|Tangible stockholders' equity
|$
|815,572
|$
|715,788
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment