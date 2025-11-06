Altus Group Announces Leadership Transition
|Date:
|Thursday, November 6, 2025
|Time:
|5:00 p.m. (ET)
|Webcast:
|Live Call:
|1-888-660-6785 (toll-free) (Conference ID: 8366990)
|Replay:
About Altus Group
Altus connects data, analytics, applications and expertise to deliver the intelligence necessary to drive optimal CRE performance. The industry's top leaders rely on our market-leading solutions and expertise to power performance and mitigate risk. Our global team of ~1,800 experts are making a lasting impact on an industry undergoing unprecedented change – helping shape the cities where we live, work, and build thriving communities. For more information about Altus (TSX: AIF) please visit .
Forward-looking Information
Certain information in this press release may constitute“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All information contained in this press release, other than statements of current and historical fact, is forward-looking information. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements relating to: the departure of Mr. Hannon as CEO and Board Director, including the effective date of his departure; the search process for a successor and results thereof; and the future business prospects and strategic focus of Altus Group and expectations relating thereto. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by use of words such as“may”,“will”,“expect”,“believe”,“anticipate”,“estimate”,“intend”,“plan”,“would”,“could”,“should”,“continue”,“goal”,“objective”,“remain” and other similar terminology.
Forward-looking information is not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Forward-looking information is based on, among other things, opinions, assumptions, estimates and analyses that, while considered reasonable by us at the date the forward-looking information is provided, inherently are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that may not be known and may cause actual results, performance or achievements, industry results or events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Those risks include, but are not limited to, the potential inability of the Company to identify and/or retain an appropriate candidate to act as the successor CEO in a timely fashion, including due to a lack of availability or an inability to retain such an individual on commercially reasonable terms, as well as risks described in our annual publicly filed documents, including the Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024 (which are available on our SEDAR+ profile at a ).
Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information as a prediction of actual results. The forward-looking information reflects management's current expectations and beliefs regarding future events and operating performance and is based on information currently available to management. Although we have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information contained herein, there are other factors that could cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information contained herein is current as of the date of this press release and, except as required under applicable law, we do not undertake to update or revise it to reflect new events or circumstances. Additionally, we undertake no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of Altus Group, our financial or operating results, or our securities.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Camilla Bartosiewicz
Chief Communications Officer, Altus Group
(416) 641-9773
...
Martin Miasko
Sr. Director, Investor Relations and Strategy, Altus Group
(416) 204-5136
...
Legal Disclaimer:
