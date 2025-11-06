BCP Investment Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reports 50.0% Increase in Total Investment Income and 94.2% in Net Investment Income Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Quarterly Base Distribution of $0.47 Per Share Announces the Launch of the $9.0 Million Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BCP Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: BCIC) (“BCIC” or“the Company”) announced today its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025. Milestone On July 15, 2025, the Company successfully completed the merger with Logan Ridge Finance Corporation (“LRFC”) with and into the Company, with the combined company now operating as BCP Investment Corporation. The transaction marked a significant milestone for the Company, providing increased scale, broader portfolio diversification, and enhanced operating efficiencies.

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

Total investment income for the third quarter of 2025 increased 50.0% to $18.9 million, from $12.6 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Core investment income 1, excluding the impact of purchase price accounting, for the third quarter of 2025 was $15.3 million, as compared to $12.6 million for the second quarter of 2025.

Net investment income (“NII”) for the third quarter of 2025 increased 94.2% to $8.8 million ($0.71 per share), as compared to $4.6 million ($0.50 per share) in the second quarter of 2025.

Net asset value (“NAV”), as of September 30, 2025, increased 40.4% to $231.3 million ($17.55 per share), as compared to NAV of $164.7 million ($17.89 per share) as of June 30, 2025.

Deployments of approximately $14.2 million and sales and repayments of approximately $43.8 million, resulting in net repayments and sales of approximately $29.6 million. Expect that between the tender offer, buybacks, and open market repurchases by management, the investment adviser and its affiliates, we anticipate total repurchases when combined with management's, the Adviser's and its affiliates' ownership of BCIC's outstanding common stock could approximate 10% of BCIC's outstanding common stock by year end.

Subsequent Events

On October 7, 2025, the Company obtained a BBB- rating from a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”) with respect to the 5.25% fixed-rate convertible notes due 2032 (the“2032 Convertible Notes”) and the 5.25% fixed-rate notes due 2026 (the“LRFC 2026 Notes”). Starting on October 7, 2025, as a result of the rating, the 2032 Convertible Notes and 2026 Notes have a fixed interest rate of 5.25% per annum.

On October 10, 2025, the Company entered into a note purchase agreement in connection with the issuance and sale of $35.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.50% notes due 2028 (the“2028 Notes”) and $75.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.75% notes due 2030 (the“2030 Notes”, together with the 2028 Notes, the“Notes”), under an effective shelf registration statement. The offering closed and the Notes were issued on October 15, 2025. The 2028 Notes mature on October 15, 2028 and the 2030 Notes mature on October 15, 2030. Interest on each of the Notes is payable semi-annually on April 30 and October 30 of each year, commencing October 30, 2025.

On October 14, 2025, the Company notified the trustee, U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association, of its election to redeem in full the $108.0 million aggregate principal amount outstanding of its 4.875% Notes Due 2026, with redemption expected on November 13, 2025.

On November 6, 2025, the Company declared a regular quarterly base distribution of $0.47 per share of common stock. The distribution is payable on November 25, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 17, 2025.

Between October 1, 2025 and November 4, 2025, the Company repurchased 103,690 shares of its common stock for an aggregate cost of approximately $1.2 million at an average price of $11.62 per share. The Company, its management, the Adviser, and the Company's affiliates intend to commence a modified“Dutch Auction” tender offer (the“Tender Offer”) to purchase up to $9.0 million of the Company's common stock. The Company is expected to offer to repurchase at least $7.5 million, with its management, the Adviser, and the Company's affiliates repurchasing any remaining shares tendered up to $9.0 million. The Tender Offer is expected to commence on or after November 10, 2025 and expire at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time, on or after December 10, 2025, unless extended. Based on the number of shares tendered and the prices specified by the tendering stockholders, the Company will determine the lowest per-share price that will enable it, its management, the Adviser, and the Company's affiliates to acquire up to $9.0 million of its common stock. All shares accepted in the Tender Offer will be purchased at the same price even if tendered at a lower price. Management Commentary

Ted Goldthorpe, Chief Executive Officer of BCP Investment Corporation, stated,“We are pleased to report strong results for the third quarter, our first earnings as a combined company following the completion of our merger with LRFC on July 15, 2025. This milestone marks the beginning of a new chapter for BCIC, as we continue to leverage our expanded scale, broader portfolio diversification, and enhanced operating efficiency to drive long-term value for shareholders. I am also pleased to report meaningful progress on the value creation initiatives we announced in June 2025. Notably, consistent with our previously stated intentions, the Company plans to commence a modified“Dutch Auction” tender offer of approximately $9.0 million. Combined with the daily share repurchases executed by the Company under the buyback program as well as open market purchases by management, the Adviser and its affiliates, we anticipate total repurchases when combined with management's, the Adviser's and its affiliates' ownership of BCIC's outstanding common stock could approximate 10% by year-end. These actions underscore our continued focus on driving shareholder value and narrowing the discount to NAV. During the quarter, we generated net investment income of $8.8 million, or $0.71 per share, compared to $4.6 million, or $0.50 per share, in the prior quarter. We expect to realize further benefits of our expanded scale and broader investment platform. Finally, consistent with our long-term approach to capital, we proactively extended and laddered our unsecured debt maturities, issuing $75 million of 7.75% notes due October 2030 and $35 million of 7.50% notes due October 2028, while initiating the redemption of our 4.875% notes due 2026, expected to be completed on or about November 13, 2025. These actions diversify funding, reduce near-term refinancing risk and enhance financial flexibility. Looking ahead, our focus remains on disciplined capital allocation, maintaining a high-quality portfolio, and delivering attractive, risk-adjusted returns for our shareholders. With a larger, more diversified platform and a stronger balance sheet, we believe we are well positioned to drive continued earnings growth and long-term value creation.” Selected Financial Highlights

Total investment income for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, was $18.9 million, of which $17.2 million was attributable to interest income, inclusive of payment-in-kind income, from the Debt Securities Portfolio. This compares to total investment income of $15.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, of which $12.7 million was attributable to interest income, inclusive of payment-in-kind income, from the Debt Securities Portfolio.

Core investment income for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, excluding the impact of purchase discount accretion, was $15.3 million, as compared to core investment income of $15.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Net investment income (“NII”) for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, was $8.8 million ($0.71 per share) as compared to $5.8 million ($0.63 per share) for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Net asset value (“NAV”) as of September 30, 2025, was $231.3 million ($17.55 per share), as compared to $164.7 million ($17.89 per share) for the second quarter of 2025.

Investment portfolio at fair value as of September 30, 2025, was $539.7 million, comprised of 116 different portfolio companies. Our debt investment portfolio, excluding our investments in the CLO Funds, equities and Joint Ventures, totaled $450.2 million at fair value as of September 30, 2025, and was spread across 28 different industries comprised of 79 different portfolio companies with an average par balance per entity of approximately $3.2 million. This compares to a total investment portfolio at fair value as of June 30, 2025, of $395.1 million, comprised of 96 different portfolio companies. Our debt investment portfolio, excluding our investments in the CLO Funds, equities and Joint Ventures, totaled $323.1 million at fair value as of June 30, 2025, spread across 25 different industries and comprised of 69 different portfolio companies, with an average par balance per entity of approximately $2.6 million.

Debt investments on non-accrual, as of September 30, 2025, were ten, representing 3.8% and 6.3% of the Company's investment portfolio at fair value and amortized cost, respectively. This compares to six debt investments representing 2.1% and 4.8% of the Company's investment portfolio at fair value and amortized cost, respectively, as of June 30, 2025. For illustrative purposes, if you were to combine the Company's investment portfolio with LRFC's as of June 30, 2025, the Company would have had nine debt investments on non-accrual status representing 2.5% and 6.2% of the combination of the Company's and LRFC's investment portfolio at fair value and amortized cost, respectively, as of June 30, 2025.

Weighted average annualized yield was approximately 13.8% (excluding income from non-accruals and collateralized loan obligations) as of September 30, 2025. Par value of outstanding borrowings, as of September 30, 2025, was $324.6 million, which compares to $255.4 million from June 30, 2025, with an asset coverage ratio of total assets to total borrowings of 171% as compared to 165% as of June 30, 2025. On a net basis, leverage as of September 30, 2025, was 1.3x2 compared to 1.4x2 as of June 30, 2025. Results of Operations Operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, and September 30, 2024, were as follows:

For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, ($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Total investment income $ 18,940 $ 15,177 $ 43,688 $ 48,040 Net expenses $ 10,092 9,375 25,943 29,535 Net Investment Income 8,848 5,802 17,745 18,505 Net realized gain (loss) on investments (2,678 ) (11,419 ) (18,691 ) (20,398 ) Net change in unrealized gain (loss) on investments 15,525 4,511 (18,691 ) (20,398 ) Tax (provision) benefit on realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments 1,935 - 1,726 537 Net realized and unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments, net of taxes 14,782 (6,908 ) 1,285 (21,245 ) Net realized gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt - (403 ) - (655 ) Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets Resulting from Operations 23,630 (1,509 ) 19,030 (3,395 ) Net Increase (Decrease) In Net Assets Resulting from Operations per Common Share: Basic: $ 1.88 $ (0.16 ) $ 1.84 $ (0.37 ) Diluted: $ 1.86 $ (0.16 ) $ 1.83 $ (0.37 ) Net Investment Income Per Common Share: Basic: $ 0.71 $ 0.63 $ 1.72 $ 1.99 Diluted: $ 0.70 $ 0.63 $ 1.71 $ 1.99 Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding - Basic 12,549,643 9,244,033 10,337,858 9,295,008 Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding - Diluted 12,726,646 9,244,033 10,397,936 9,295,008

Investment Income

The composition of our investment income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, and September 30, 2024, was as follows:

For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, ($ in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Interest income, excluding CLO income and purchase discount accretion $ 11,032 $ 11,434 $ 30,761 $ 35,109 Purchase discount accretion 3,618 25 3,634 210 PIK income 2,705 1,552 8,215 5,759 CLO income 79 254 371 1,335 JV income 1,500 1,669 4,130 5,122 Fees and other income 6 243 211 505 Investment Income $ 18,940 $ 15,177 $ 47,322 $ 48,040 Less: Purchase discount accretion $ (3,618 ) $ (25 ) $ (3,634 ) $ (210 ) Core Investment Income $ 15,322 $ 15,152 $ 43,688 $ 47,830

Fair Value of Investments

The composition of our investment portfolio as of September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, at cost and fair value was as follows:

($ in thousands) September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Security Type Cost/Amortized

Cost Fair Value Fair Value Percentage of Total Portfolio Cost/Amortized

Cost Fair Value Fair Value Percentage of

Total

Portfolio First Lien Debt $ 396,117 $ 386,403 71.6 % $ 311,673 $ 289,957 71.6 % Second Lien Debt 44,507 38,994 7.2 % 34,892 28,996 7.2 % Subordinated Debt 26,788 24,832 4.6 % 8,059 1,740 0.4 % Collateralized Loan Obligations 1,381 2,179 0.4 % 5,318 5,193 1.3 % Joint Ventures 62,020 46,301 8.6 % 66,747 54,153 13.4 % Equity 44,227 40,793 7.6 % 31,921 24,762 6.1 % Asset Manager Affiliates(1) 17,791 - - 17,791 - - Derivatives 31 199 0.0 % 31 220 - Total $ 592,862 $ 539,701 100.0 % $ 476,432 $ 405,021 100.0 % (1)Represents the equity investment in the Asset Manager Affiliates.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had approximately $324.6 million (par value) of outstanding borrowings at a current weighted average interest rate of 6.1%, of which $160.5 million par value had a fixed rate and $164.1 million par value had a floating rate.

As of September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024, the fair value of investments and cash were as follows:

($ in thousands) Security Type September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 2,844 $ 17,532 Restricted Cash 14,602 22,421 First Lien Debt 386,403 289,957 Second Lien Debt 38,994 28,996 Subordinated Debt 24,832 1,740 Equity 40,793 24,762 Collateralized Loan Obligations 2,179 5,193 Asset Manager Affiliates - - Joint Ventures 46,301 54,153 Derivatives 199 220 Total $ 557,147 $ 444,974

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had unrestricted cash of $2.8 million and restricted cash of $14.6 million. This compares to unrestricted cash of $11.2 million and restricted cash of $13.4 million as of June 30, 2025. As of September 30, 2025, the Company had $69.2 million of available borrowing capacity under the JPM Credit Facility and $41.7 million of available borrowing capacity under the KB Credit Facility.

Interest Rate Risk

The Company's investment income is affected by fluctuations in various interest rates, including SOFR and prime rates.

As of September 30, 2025, approximately 85.2% of our Debt Securities Portfolio at par value were either floating rate with a spread to an interest rate index such as SOFR. 84.1% of these floating rate loans contain floors ranging between 0.50% and 5.25%. We generally expect that future portfolio investments will predominately be floating rate investments.

In periods of rising or lowering interest rates, the cost of the portion of debt associated with the 7.50% Notes Due 2028, 7.75% Notes Due 2030, 4.875% Notes due 2026, 2032 Convertible Notes and LRFC 2026 Notes would remain the same, given that this debt is at a fixed rate, while the interest rate on borrowings under the Great Lakes Portman Ridge Funding LLC Revolving Credit Facility and the KeyBank Credit Facility would fluctuate with changes in interest rates.

Generally, the Company would expect that an increase in the base rate index for floating rate investment assets would increase gross investment income and a decrease in the base rate index for such assets would decrease gross investment income (in either case, such increase/decrease may be limited by interest rate floors/minimums for certain investment assets).

Impact on net investment income from

a change in interest rates at: ($ in thousands) 1 % 2 % 3 % Increase in interest rate $ 2,161 $ 4,369 $ 6,596 Decrease in interest rate $ (2,142 ) $ (4,209 ) $ (5,742 )

BCP INVESTMENT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 (Unaudited) ASSETS Investments at fair value: Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments (amortized cost of $465,407 and $358,153, respectively) $ 449,517 $ 327,622 Non-controlled affiliated investments (amortized cost of $84,981 and $68,858, respectively) 79,465 64,384 Controlled affiliated investments (amortized cost of $42,474 and $49,421, respectively) 10,719 13,015 Total Investments at fair value (amortized cost of $592,862 and $476,432, respectively) $ 539,701 $ 405,021 Cash and cash equivalents 2,844 17,532 Restricted cash 14,602 22,421 Interest receivable 5,887 6,088 Dividend receivable 1,374 1,367 Other assets 3,436 1,205 Total Assets $ 567,844 $ 453,634 LIABILITIES 4.875% Notes Due 2026 (net of deferred financing costs and original issue discount of $454 and $1,017, respectively) $ 107,546 $ 106,983 Great Lakes Portman Ridge Funding LLC Revolving Credit Facility (net of deferred financing costs of $949 and $1,322, respectively) 129,830 158,157 2026 Notes (net of deferred financing costs and original issue discount of $420 and $-, respectively) 49,580 - 2032 Convertible Notes (net of deferred financing costs and original issue discount of $132 and $-, respectively) 2,368 - KeyBank Credit Facility (net of deferred financing costs of $967 and $-, respectively) 32,365 - Management and incentive fees payable 2,690 2,713 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,794 3,007 Accrued interest payable 5,847 3,646 Payable for Unsettled Trades 3,520 - Due to affiliates - 635 Total Liabilities $ 336,540 $ 275,141 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES NET ASSETS Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 20,000,000 common shares authorized; 13,959,765 issued, and 13,176,582 outstanding at September 30, 2025, and 9,960,785 issued, and 9,198,175 outstanding at December 31, 2024 $ 132 $ 92 Capital in excess of par value 763,828 714,331 Total distributable (loss) earnings (532,656 ) (535,930 ) Total Net Assets $ 231,304 $ 178,493 Total Liabilities and Net Assets $ 567,844 $ 453,634 Net Asset Value Per Common Share $ 17.55 $ 19.41





BCP INVESTMENT CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 INVESTMENT INCOME Interest income: Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments $ 13,295 $ 11,357 $ 29,058 $ 35,891 Non-controlled affiliated investments 1,434 356 2,074 763 Total interest income 14,729 11,713 31,132 36,654 Payment-in-kind income: Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments(1) 2,507 1,343 7,714 5,255 Non-controlled affiliated investments 198 209 501 504 Total payment-in-kind income 2,705 1,552 8,215 5,759 Dividend income: Non-controlled affiliated investments 1,500 1,669 4,130 5,122 Total dividend income 1,500 1,669 4,130 5,122 Fees and other income: Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments 6 243 128 505 Non-controlled affiliated investments - - 83 - Total fees and other income 6 243 211 505 Total investment income 18,940 15,177 43,688 48,040 EXPENSES Management fees 1,808 1,611 4,719 5,020 Performance-based incentive fees 1,069 1,230 2,956 3,838 Interest and amortization of debt issuance costs 5,514 5,120 14,042 16,210 Professional fees 621 283 1,476 1,357 Administrative services expense 505 596 1,365 1,313 Directors' expense 154 143 440 466 Other general and administrative expenses 609 392 1,133 1,331 Total expenses 10,280 9,375 26,131 29,535 Waiver of performance-based incentive fees (188 ) - (188 ) - Net expenses 10,092 9,375 25,943 29,535 NET INVESTMENT INCOME 8,848 5,802 17,745 18,505 REALIZED AND UNREALIZED GAINS (LOSSES) ON INVESTMENTS Net realized gains (losses) from investment transactions: Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments (1,318 ) (11,419 ) (11,047 ) (13,754 ) Non-controlled affiliated investments (1,360 ) - (1,452 ) - Controlled affiliated investments - - (6,192 ) (6,644 ) Net realized gain (loss) on investments (2,678 ) (11,419 ) (18,691 ) (20,398 ) Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on: Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments 12,773 5,430 14,662 (5,392 ) Non-controlled affiliated investments 3,114 (994 ) (1,042 ) (2,909 ) Controlled affiliated investments (362 ) 75 4,651 6,917 Derivatives - - (21 ) - Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments 15,525 4,511 18,250 (1,384 ) Tax (provision) benefit on realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments 1,935 - 1,726 537 Net realized gain (loss) and change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments, net of taxes 14,782 (6,908 ) 1,285 (21,245 ) Net realized gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt - (403 ) - (655 ) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN NET ASSETS RESULTING FROM OPERATIONS $ 23,630 $ (1,509 ) $ 19,030 $ (3,395 ) Net Increase (Decrease) In Net Assets Resulting from Operations per Common Share: Net increase (decrease) in net assets per share resulting from operations – Basic $ 1.88 $ (0.16 ) $ 1.84 $ (0.37 ) Weighted average common stock outstanding – Basic 12,549,643 9,244,033 10,337,858 9,295,008 Net increase (decrease) in net assets per share resulting from operations – Diluted $ 1.86 $ (0.16 ) $ 1.83 $ (0.37 ) Weighted average common stock outstanding – Diluted 12,726,646 9,244,033 10,397,936 9,295,008 Net Investment Income Per Common Share: Net investment income (loss) - Basic $ 0.71 $ 0.63 $ 1.72 $ 1.99 Net investment income (loss) - Diluted $ 0.70 $ 0.63 $ 1.71 $ 1.99 (1) During the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, the Company received less than $0.1 million and $- million, respectively, of non-recurring fee income that was paid in-kind and included in this financial statement line item. During the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, the Company received $0.3 million and $0.1 million, respectively, of non-recurring fee income that was paid in-kind and included in this financial statement line item.

______________________

1 Core investment income represents reported total investment income as determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or U.S. GAAP, less the impact of purchase discount accretion in connection with the Garrison Capital Inc. (“GARS”), Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (“HCAP”), and LRFC mergers. BCIC believes presenting core investment income and the related per share amount is a useful and appropriate supplemental disclosure for analyzing its financial performance due to the unique circumstance giving rise to the purchase accounting adjustment. However, core investment income is a non-U.S. GAAP measure and should not be considered as a replacement for total investment income and other earnings measures presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Instead, core investment income should be reviewed only in connection with such U.S. GAAP measures in analyzing BCIC's financial performance.

2 Net leverage is calculated as the ratio between (A) debt, excluding unamortized debt issuance costs, less available cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash and (B) NAV. BCIC believes presenting a net leverage ratio is useful and appropriate supplemental disclosure because it reflects the Company's financial condition net of $17.4 million, $24.6 million and $23.5 million of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash as of September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and March 31, 2025, respectively. However, the net leverage ratio is a non-U.S. GAAP measure and should not be considered as a replacement for the regulatory asset coverage ratio and other similar information presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Instead, the net leverage ratio should be reviewed only in connection with such U.S. GAAP measures in analyzing BCIC's financial condition.