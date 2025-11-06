Open Lending Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results
| September 30,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|222,134
|$
|243,164
|Restricted cash
|11,595
|10,760
|Accounts receivable, net
|4,418
|5,055
|Current contract assets, net
|24,015
|9,973
|Income tax receivable
|4,015
|3,558
|Other current assets
|6,391
|3,215
|Total current assets
|272,568
|275,725
|Property and equipment, net
|518
|729
|Capitalized software development costs, net
|4,645
|5,386
|Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|3,273
|3,878
|Contract assets
|3,087
|5,094
|Other assets
|3,560
|5,556
|Total assets
|$
|287,651
|$
|296,368
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|1,038
|$
|953
|Accrued expenses
|8,640
|5,166
|Current portion of debt
|7,500
|7,500
|Third-party claims administration liability
|11,650
|10,797
|Current portion of excess profit share receipts
|17,231
|19,346
|Other current liabilities
|2,700
|3,490
|Total current liabilities
|48,759
|47,252
|Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs
|126,852
|132,217
|Operating lease liabilities
|2,613
|3,273
|Excess profit share receipts
|30,001
|28,210
|Other liabilities
|6,601
|7,329
|Total liabilities
|214,826
|218,281
|Stockholders' equity
|Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized and none issued and outstanding
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.01 par value; 550,000,000 shares authorized, 128,198,185 shares issued and 118,175,598 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and 128,198,185 shares issued and 119,350,001 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024
|1,282
|1,282
|Additional paid-in capital
|496,827
|502,664
|Accumulated deficit
|(334,677
|)
|(328,759
|)
|Treasury stock at cost, 10,022,587 shares at September 30, 2025 and 8,848,184 shares at December 31, 2024
|(90,607
|)
|(97,100
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|72,825
|78,087
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|287,651
|$
|296,368
OPEN LENDING CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
|Revenue
|Program fees
|$
|13,344
|$
|14,161
|$
|43,487
|$
|43,306
|Profit share
|8,470
|6,822
|23,169
|30,037
|Claims administration and other service fees
|2,355
|2,493
|7,216
|7,605
|Total revenue
|24,169
|23,476
|73,872
|80,948
|Cost of services
|5,318
|6,127
|16,911
|17,590
|Gross profit
|18,851
|17,349
|56,961
|63,358
|Operating expenses
|General and administrative
|21,062
|9,594
|43,924
|33,318
|Selling and marketing
|3,440
|4,897
|11,968
|13,260
|Research and development
|2,050
|992
|6,832
|3,601
|Total operating expenses
|26,552
|15,483
|62,724
|50,179
|Operating income (loss)
|(7,701
|)
|1,866
|(5,763
|)
|13,179
|Interest expense
|(2,432
|)
|(2,962
|)
|(7,440
|)
|(8,468
|)
|Interest income
|2,363
|3,221
|7,220
|9,278
|Other income (expense), net
|185
|-
|185
|-
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|(7,585
|)
|2,125
|(5,798
|)
|13,989
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|(16
|)
|688
|120
|4,563
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(7,569
|)
|$
|1,437
|$
|(5,918
|)
|$
|9,426
|Net income (loss) per common share
|Basic
|$
|(0.06
|)
|$
|0.01
|$
|(0.05
|)
|$
|0.08
|Diluted
|$
|(0.06
|)
|$
|0.01
|$
|(0.05
|)
|$
|0.08
|Weighted average common shares outstanding
|Basic
|118,173
|119,253
|118,825
|119,129
|Diluted
|118,173
|119,481
|118,825
|119,428
OPEN LENDING CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
| 2025
| 2024
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(5,918
|)
|$
|9,426
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|Share-based compensation
|5,626
|6,408
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,757
|1,281
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|310
|321
|Non-cash operating lease cost
|605
|511
|Deferred income taxes
|-
|4,499
|Other
|149
|37
|Changes in operating assets & liabilities:
|Accounts receivable, net
|637
|50
|Contract assets, net
|(12,035
|)
|(10,594
|)
|Excess profit share receipts
|(324
|)
|-
|Other current and non-current assets
|(3,137
|)
|(576
|)
|Accounts payable
|85
|(92
|)
|Accrued expenses
|3,476
|2,164
|Income tax receivable, net
|1,479
|881
|Operating lease liabilities
|(587
|)
|(464
|)
|Third-party claims administration liability
|853
|4,286
|Other current and non-current liabilities
|(1,620
|)
|2,838
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|(8,644
|)
|20,976
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(56
|)
|(161
|)
|Capitalized software development costs
|(855
|)
|(2,577
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(911
|)
|(2,738
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Payments on term loans
|(5,625
|)
|(2,813
|)
|Shares repurchased
|(3,952
|)
|-
|Shares withheld for taxes related to restricted stock units
|(1,063
|)
|(1,147
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(10,640
|)
|(3,960
|)
|Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(20,195
|)
|14,278
|Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period
|253,924
|246,669
|Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period
|$
|233,729
|$
|260,947
|Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
|Interest paid
|$
|7,148
|$
|7,981
|Income tax paid (refunded), net
|(1,359
|)
|(817
|)
|Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations
|-
|592
OPEN LENDING CORPORATION
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except margin data)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(7,569
|)
|$
|1,437
|$
|(5,918
|)
|$
|9,426
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Interest (income) expense, net
|69
|(259
|)
|220
|(810
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|(16
|)
|688
|120
|4,563
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|623
|494
|1,757
|1,281
|Share-based compensation
|1,446
|2,186
|5,626
|6,408
|Other non-recurring expense(1)
|11,000
|-
|11,000
|-
|Total adjustments
|13,122
|3,109
|18,723
|11,442
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|5,553
|$
|4,546
|$
|12,805
|$
|20,868
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|23.0
|%
|19.4
|%
|17.3
|%
|25.8
|%
(1) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, the adjustment for other non-recurring expense includes a one-time payment of $11.0 million made pursuant to an amendment to a reseller agreement in exchange for the extinguishment of certain rights to ongoing compensation and the revision of the schedule of referral fees payable. This payment was solely in exchange for such modification of compensation rights and is not conditioned upon, nor related to, any future performance or obligations of either party.
