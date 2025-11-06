Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in U.S. dollars)
| Three months ended
September 30,
| Nine months ended
September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenues:
|Trade revenues
|1,361,745
|766,043
|2,812,168
|2,387,022
|Trade revenues – related parties
|1,588,362
|3,147,622
|5,821,401
|8,709,281
|Voyage and time charter revenues
|12,669,777
|3,257,281
|22,138,136
|11,868,729
|Syndication income, related party
|–
|20,560
|–
|670,282
|Total revenues
|15,619,884
|7,191,506
|30,771,705
|23,635,314
|Expenses/(Income):
|Voyage expenses
|992,640
|-
|2,007,698
|610,292
|Gain on inventories
|-
|-
|(182,633
|)
|-
|Operating lease expenses
|1,579,431
|2,444,448
|6,614,472
|7,352,349
|Operating lease expenses, related party
|2,619,991
|-
|4,802,413
|-
|Voyage and charter-in expenses
|7,299,051
|-
|7,299,051
|1,320,063
| Other operating income
| (746,071
|)
| -
| (1,479,042
|)
| -
|Gain on disposal of subsidiary
|(61,130
|)
|-
|(61,130
|)
|-
|General and administrative expenses
|3,079,540
|2,746,012
|13,516,324
|9,552,011
|Depreciation and amortization
|19,314
|26,502
|57,970
|49,559
|Total expenses
|14,782,766
|5,216,962
|32,575,123
|18,884,274
|Operating income/(loss)
|837,118
|1,974,544
|(1,803,418
|)
|4,751,040
|Other income / (expenses), net:
|Interest income, net
|41,912
|115,435
|134,226
|320,795
|Interest income – related parties
|-
|-
|5,060
|-
|Foreign exchange (losses) / gains
|(104,954
|)
|(4,792
|)
|203,468
|(168,404
|)
|Finance (costs)/income, net
|(2,579
|)
|(448,904
|)
|80,735
|(1,425,492
|)
|Finance costs, related party from assignee
|-
|-
|-
|(77,117
|)
|Share of loss
|(47,773
|)
|(592,471
|)
|(125,983
|)
|(592,471
|)
| Other income/(expenses), net
| 443,890
|59,695
| (3,314,220
| )
|166,037
|Total other income/( expenses), net
| 330,496
|(871,037
|)
|(3,016,714
|)
|(1,776,652
|)
|Net income/(loss) from continuing operations
|1,167,614
|1,103,507
|(4,820,132
|)
|2,974,388
|Net loss from discontinued operations
|-
|-
|(13,770,740
|)
|-
|Net income/(loss)
|1,167,614
|1,103,507
|(18,590,872
|)
|2,974,388
|Net income/(loss) from continuing operations per:
|Common share, basic and diluted
|0.02
|0.02
|(0.08
|)
|0.05
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Common shares, basic and diluted
|58,274,468
|57,102,588
|58,109,295
|57,102,588
|Net loss from discontinued operations per:
|Common share, basic and diluted
|-
|-
|(0.24
|)
|-
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Common shares, basic and diluted
|58,274,468
|57,102,588
|58,109,295
|57,102,588
|Net income/(loss) from operations per:
|Common share, basic and diluted
|0.02
|0.02
|(0.32
|)
|0.05
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Common shares, basic and diluted
|58,274,468
|57,102,588
|58,109,295
|57,102,588
| UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA
(in U.S. dollars)
|September 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|(unaudited)
|(audited)
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|9,108,594
|20,029,506
|Other current assets
|13,951,191
|10,222,269
|Investment in joint venture
|-
|1,569,573
|Other non-current assets
|46,871,981
|6,300,148
|Total assets
|69,931,766
|38,121,496
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Accounts payable and accruals
|4,829,479
|1,730,308
|Payable to shareholder
|-
|5,239,219
|Other liabilities
|50,376,089
|12,936,559
|Total stockholders' equity
|14,726,198
|18,215,410
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|69,931,766
|38,121,496
OTHER FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited)
|Nine months ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations
|1,681,228
|3,853,454
|Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations
|(5,235,283
|)
|(665,368
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities from continuing operations
|(8,210,594
|)
|(676,707
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities from discontinued operations
|(395,830
|)
|-
|Net cash provided by investing activities from discontinued operations
|883,550
|-
| NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
| Reconciliation of Net Income/(loss) from continuing operations to Adjusted EBITDA
(in U.S. Dollars) (unaudited)
| Three months ended
September 30,
| Nine months ended
September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net income / (loss) from continuing operations
|1,167,614
|1,103,507
|(4,820,132
|)
|2,974,388
|Interest and finance (income)/cost, net
|(39,333
|)
|333,469
|(220,021
|)
|1,181,814
|Depreciation and amortization
|19,314
|26,502
|57,970
|49,559
|EBITDA
|1,147,595
|1,463,478
|(4,982,183
|)
|4,205,761
|Stock-based compensation
|675,362
|–
|4,313,476
|–
|Non-cash expense relating to the fair value of earnout shares
|–
|–
|3,917,767
|–
|Adjusted EBITDA
|1,822,957
|1,463,478
|3,249,060
|4,205,761
Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation:
Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") represent net income/ (loss) from continuing operations before interest and finance (income)/ costs, net, depreciation and amortization and income taxes, if any, during a period. EBITDA is not a recognized measurement under U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA further adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation and the non-cash expense relating to the fair value of the earnout shares, which the Company believes are not indicative of the ongoing performance of its core operations. We present EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as we believe that these measures are useful to investors as a widely used means of evaluating operating profitability. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
Reconciliation of Net income/(loss) from continuing operations to Adjusted Net Income from continuing operations
(in U.S. Dollars) (unaudited)
| Three months ended
September 30,
| Nine months ended
September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net (loss) / income from continuing operations
|1,167,614
|1,103,507
|(4,820,132
|)
|2,974,388
| Unrealized expense relating to fair value of earnout shares
|–
|–
|3,917,767
|–
|Stock-based compensation
|675,362
|–
|4,313,476
|–
| Adjusted net income from continuing operations
attributable to shareholders
|1,842,976
|1,103,507
|3,411,111
|2,974,388
|Weighted-average number of shares outstanding
|58,274,468
|57,102,588
|58,109,295
|57,102,588
|Adjusted net income from continuing operations per share attributable to shareholders
|$ 0.03
|$ 0.02
|$ 0.06
|$ 0.05
Heidmar considers Adjusted net income from continuing operations to represent net income/(loss) before certain non-cash items, including the loss on the fair value of the earnout shares and amortization of stock-based compensation. We have included adjustments for these items because we believe they assist our management and investors by increasing the comparability of the Company's fundamental performance from period to period by excluding the potentially disparate effects these items may have from period-to-period. Adjusted net income from continuing operations per share attributable to shareholders equals Adjusted net income from continuing operations per share attributable to shareholders divided by the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period. Adjusted net income from continuing operations does not represent and should not be considered as an alternative to net income/(loss) from continuing operations, as determined by GAAP. The Company's definition of Adjusted net income from continuing operations may not be the same as that used by other companies in shipping or other industries. Adjusted net income from continuing operations is not adjusted for all non-cash income and expense items that are reflected in our statement of cash flows.
