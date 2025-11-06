Abacus Global Management Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results
|ABACUS GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|(unaudited)
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|86,418,953
|$
|131,944,282
|Accounts receivable
|30,392,121
|15,785,531
|Accounts receivable, related party
|13,863,196
|7,113,369
|Income taxes receivable
|2,740,362
|2,099,673
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|4,738,492
|2,621,791
|Total current assets
|138,153,124
|159,564,646
|Property and equipment, net
|1,590,408
|1,025,066
|Intangible assets, net
|70,491,008
|79,786,793
|Goodwill
|248,959,637
|238,296,200
|Operating right-of-use assets
|4,716,584
|4,722,573
|Management and performance fee receivable, related party
|15,465,366
|13,379,301
|Life settlement policies, at fair value
|423,782,347
|370,398,447
|Life settlement policies, at cost
|905,349
|1,083,977
|Available-for-sale securities, at fair value; net of allowance for credit losses of $622,788 and $- at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|3,194,593
|2,205,904
|Other investments
|9,850,000
|1,850,000
|Other assets
|1,829,114
|1,851,845
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|918,937,530
|$
|874,164,752
|LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Current portion of long-term debt, at fair value
|$
|118,498,871
|$
|37,430,336
|Current portion of long-term debt
|1,000,000
|1,000,000
|Accrued expenses
|8,691,570
|6,139,472
|Current operating lease liabilities
|671,281
|515,597
|Contract liabilities, deposits on pending settlements
|358,983
|2,473,543
|Accrued transaction costs
|2,523,953
|483,206
|Other current liabilities
|15,783,293
|14,423,925
|Income taxes payable
|910,545
|-
|Total current liabilities
|148,438,496
|62,466,079
|Long-term debt, net
|276,072,681
|224,742,029
|Long-term debt, at fair value
|-
|105,120,100
|Long-term debt, related party
|13,699,103
|12,525,635
|Retrocession fees payable
|5,361,714
|5,312,214
|Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
|4,535,901
|4,580,158
|Deferred tax liability
|31,235,642
|26,778,865
|Warrant liability
|-
|9,345,000
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|479,343,537
|450,870,080
|COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 12)
|MEZZANINE EQUITY
|Series A convertible preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 5,000 shares authorized; 5,000 issued and outstanding
|5,000,000
|-
|TOTAL MEZZANINE EQUITY
|5,000,000
|-
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 5,000 issued and outstanding
|-
|-
|Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value; 200,000,000 authorized shares; 104,430,882 and 96,731,194 shares issued at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|10,443
|10,133
|Treasury stock - at cost; 6,726,082 and 1,048,226 shares repurchased at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|(50,269,042
|)
|(12,025,137
|)
|Additional paid-in capital
|513,709,228
|494,064,113
|Accumulated deficit
|(28,856,636
|)
|(57,896,606
|)
|Noncontrolling interest
|-
|(857,831
|)
|TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|434,593,993
|423,294,672
|TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|913,937,530
|$
|874,164,752
|ABACUS GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
|Three Months Ended
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|REVENUES:
|Asset management
|$
|1,058,250
|$
|59,847
|$
|3,173,732
|$
|176,815
|Asset management, related party
|7,575,553
|56,539
|21,995,024
|362,394
|Life solutions
|45,536,880
|28,032,105
|112,059,764
|78,172,568
|Life solutions, related party
|8,585,697
|-
|25,662,314
|-
|Technology services
|218,776
|-
|448,288
|-
|TOTAL REVENUES
|62,975,156
|28,148,491
|163,339,122
|78,711,777
|COST OF REVENUES (excluding depreciation and amortization stated below):
|Cost of revenue (including stock-based compensation)
|7,655,698
|2,187,981
|20,818,749
|7,652,412
|GROSS PROFIT
|55,319,458
|25,960,510
|142,520,373
|71,059,365
|OPERATING EXPENSES:
|Sales and marketing
|3,799,884
|2,169,197
|9,683,599
|6,651,942
|General and administrative (including stock-based compensation)
|24,706,314
|15,489,503
|55,896,429
|41,396,346
|(Gain) loss on change in fair value of debt
|-
|124,237
|(3,362,103
|)
|4,036,327
|Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities, at fair value
|-
|(417,677
|)
|-
|(1,220,161
|)
|Realized gain on equity securities, at fair value
|-
|-
|-
|(856,744
|)
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|4,400,082
|1,745,279
|14,342,711
|5,177,785
|TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
|32,906,280
|19,110,539
|76,560,636
|55,185,495
|OPERATING INCOME
|22,413,178
|6,849,971
|65,959,737
|15,873,870
|OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):
|Gain (loss) on change in fair value of warrant liability
|(1,081,193
|)
|(8,766,500
|)
|(1,704,193
|)
|(8,487,040
|)
|Interest expense
|(9,738,472
|)
|(4,218,314
|)
|(28,108,947
|)
|(12,417,946
|)
|Interest income
|803,648
|609,496
|2,990,927
|1,670,828
|Other (expense) income
|(629,126
|)
|(9,832
|)
|2,044,522
|132,610
|TOTAL OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
|(10,645,144
|)
|(12,385,150
|)
|(24,777,692
|)
|(19,101,548
|)
|NET INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
|11,768,034
|(5,535,179
|)
|41,182,045
|(3,227,678
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|4,692,686
|(250,368
|)
|11,096,742
|2,680,855
|NET INCOME (LOSS)
|7,075,348
|(5,284,811
|)
|30,085,303
|(5,908,533
|)
|LESS: NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST
|-
|(159,756
|)
|786,683
|(204,716
|)
|NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO ABACUS GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.
|$
|7,075,348
|$
|(5,125,055
|)
|$
|29,298,620
|$
|(5,703,817
|)
|EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE:
|Earnings (loss) per share - basic
|$
|0.07
|$
|(0.07
|)
|$
|0.30
|$
|(0.09
|)
|Earnings (loss) per share - diluted
|$
|0.07
|$
|(0.07
|)
|$
|0.30
|$
|(0.09
|)
|Weighted-average stock outstanding-basic
|95,956,504
|74,694,319
|95,612,432
|66,984,401
|Weighted-average stock outstanding-diluted
|96,651,911
|74,694,319
|96,962,810
|66,984,401
|NET INCOME (LOSS)
|$
|7,075,348
|$
|(5,284,811
|)
|$
|30,085,303
|$
|(5,908,533
|)
|Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax or tax benefit:
|Change in fair value of debt (risk adjusted)
|-
|(53,656
|)
|-
|(111,835
|)
|Reclassification of change in fair value of debt (risk adjusted) upon related debt payoff
|-
|11,079
|-
|11,079
|COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS
|7,075,348
|(5,327,388
|)
|30,085,303
|(6,009,289
|)
|Net and comprehensive (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests
|-
|(170,730
|)
|786,683
|(229,820
|)
|COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO ABACUS GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.
|$
|7,075,348
|$
|(5,156,658
|)
|$
|29,298,620
|$
|(5,779,469
|)
| ABACUS GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC. ADJUSTED NET INCOME
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Three Months Ended September 30,
| 2025
| 2024
|Gross
| Estimated
Tax [2]
|Net
|Gross
| Estimated
Tax [2]
|Net
|Net income (loss) attributable to Abacus Global Management, Inc.
|$
|7,075,348
|$
|-
|$
|7,075,348
|$
|(5,125,055
|)
|$
|-
|$
|(5,125,055
|)
|Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|-
|-
|-
|(159,756
|)
|-
|(159,756
|)
|Amortization expense
|4,044,099
|(1,024,977
|)
|3,019,122
|1,698,983
|(430,607
|)
|1,268,376
|Stock-based compensation
|4,527,358
|(1,147,459
|)
|3,379,899
|6,416,378
|(1,626,231
|)
|4,790,147
|Allowance for credit losses
|622,788
|(157,846
|)
|464,942
|-
|-
|-
|Business acquisition and special legal costs
|5,941,429
|(1,505,855
|)
|4,435,574
|1,948,118
|(493,751
|)
|1,454,367
|Loss on change in fair value of warrant liability
|1,081,193
|(274,028
|)
|807,165
|8,766,500
|(2,221,869
|)
|6,544,631
|Tax impact[1]
|315,928
|-
|315,928
|1,174,328
|-
|1,174,328
|Adjusted Net Income
|$
|23,608,143
|$
|(4,110,165
|)
|$
|19,497,978
|$
|14,719,496
|$
|(4,772,458
|)
|$
|9,947,038
|Weighted-Average Stock Outstanding - Basic
|95,956,504
|95,956,504
|95,956,504
|74,691,319
|74,691,319
|74,691,319
|Weighted-Average Stock Outstanding - Diluted
|96,651,911
|96,651,911
|96,651,911
|74,694,319
|74,694,319
|74,694,319
|Adjusted EPS - Basic
|$
|0.25
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.20
|$
|(0.06
|)
|$
|0.13
|Adjusted EPS - Diluted
|$
|0.24
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|0.20
|$
|0.20
|$
|(0.06
|)
|$
|0.13
|[1] Tax impact represents the permanent difference in tax expense related to the restricted stock awards granted to certain executives due to IRC 162(m) limitations.
|[2] The estimated tax is based on the net federal and state statutory rate.
|Note: EPS totals may not add up due to rounding.
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
| 2025
| 2024
|Gross
| Estimated
Tax [2]
|Net
|Gross
| Estimated
Tax [2]
|Net
|Net income (loss) attributable to Abacus Global Management, Inc.
|$
|29,298,620
|$
|-
|$
|29,298,620
|$
|(5,703,817
|)
|$
|-
|$
|(5,703,817
|)
|Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|786,683
|-
|786,683
|(204,716
|)
|-
|(204,716
|)
|Amortization expense
|13,345,240
|(3,382,351
|)
|9,962,889
|5,072,125
|(1,285,530
|)
|3,786,595
|Stock-based compensation
|10,369,582
|(2,628,171
|)
|7,741,411
|18,675,208
|(4,733,231
|)
|13,941,977
|Allowance for credit losses
|622,788
|(157,846
|)
|464,942
|-
|-
|-
|Business acquisition and special legal costs
|6,016,211
|(1,524,809
|)
|4,491,402
|3,273,118
|(829,572
|)
|2,443,546
|Loss on change in fair value of warrant liability
|1,704,193
|(431,928
|)
|1,272,265
|8,487,040
|(2,151,040
|)
|6,336,000
|Tax impact[1]
|549,065
|-
|549,065
|3,518,782
|-
|3,518,782
|Adjusted Net Income
|$
|62,692,382
|$
|(8,125,105
|)
|$
|54,567,277
|$
|33,117,740
|$
|(8,999,373
|)
|$
|24,118,367
|Weighted-Average Stock Outstanding - Basic
|95,612,432
|95,612,432
|95,612,432
|66,984,401
|66,984,401
|66,984,401
|Weighted-Average Stock Outstanding - Diluted
|96,962,810
|96,962,810
|96,962,810
|66,984,401
|66,984,401
|66,984,401
|Adjusted EPS - Basic
|$
|0.65
|$
|(0.08
|)
|$
|0.57
|$
|0.49
|$
|(0.13
|)
|$
|0.36
|Adjusted EPS - Diluted
|$
|0.64
|$
|(0.08
|)
|$
|0.56
|$
|0.49
|$
|(0.13
|)
|$
|0.36
|[1] Tax impact represents the permanent difference in tax expense related to the restricted stock awards granted to certain executives due to IRC 162(m) limitations.
|[2] The estimated tax is based on the net federal and state statutory rate.
|Note: EPS totals may not add up due to rounding.
| ABACUS GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC. ADJUSTED EBITDA
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net Income (Loss)
|$
|7,075,348
|$
|(5,284,811
|)
|$
|30,085,303
|$
|(5,908,533
|)
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|4,400,082
|1,745,279
|14,342,711
|5,177,785
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|4,692,686
|(250,368
|)
|11,096,742
|2,680,855
|Interest expense
|9,738,472
|4,218,314
|28,108,947
|12,417,946
|Other expense (income)
|629,127
|9,832
|(2,044,521
|)
|(132,610
|)
|Interest income
|(803,648
|)
|(609,496
|)
|(2,990,927
|)
|(1,670,828
|)
|Loss on change in fair value of warrant liability
|1,081,193
|8,766,500
|1,704,193
|8,487,040
|Stock-based compensation
|4,527,358
|6,416,378
|10,369,582
|18,675,208
|Allowance for credit losses
|622,788
|-
|622,788
|-
|Business acquisition and special legal costs
|5,941,429
|1,948,118
|6,016,211
|3,273,118
|Realized and Unrealized gain on investments
|-
|(417,677
|)
|-
|(2,076,905
|)
|Loss (gain) on change in fair value of debt
|-
|124,237
|(3,362,103
|)
|4,036,327
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|37,904,835
|$
|16,666,306
|$
|93,948,926
|$
|44,959,403
|Total Revenue
|$
|62,975,156
|$
|28,148,491
|$
|163,339,122
|$
|78,711,777
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin %
|60.2
|%
|59.2
|%
|57.5
|%
|57.1
|%
|Net Income Margin %
|11.2
|%
|(18.8
|%)
|18.4
|%
|(7.5
|%)
|ABACUS GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC. ADJUSTED RETURN ON INVESTED CAPITAL (ROIC)
|For the Period Ended
|For the Period Ended
|September 30, 2025
|September 30, 2024
|Total Assets
|918,937,530
|477,309,168
|Less:
|Intangible assets, net
|(70,491,008
|)
|(24,653,141
|)
|Goodwill
|(248,959,637
|)
|(139,930,190
|)
|Current Liabilities
|(148,438,496
|)
|(23,862,348
|)
|Total Invested Capital
|451,048,389
|288,863,489
|Adjusted Net income
|23,608,143
|14,719,496
|Adjusted Annualized ROIC
|21
|%
|20
|%
|ABACUS GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC. ADJUSTED RETURN ON EQUITY (ROE)
|For the Period Ended
|For the Period Ended
|September 30, 2025
|September 30, 2024
|Total Shareholder Equity
|434,593,993
|257,939,628
|Adjusted Net income
|23,608,143
|14,719,496
|Adjusted Annualized ROE
|22
|%
|23
|%
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
