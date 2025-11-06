Barfresh Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results
|For the three months ended September 30,
|For the nine months ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|$
|4,231,000
|$
|3,637,000
|$
|8,786,000
|$
|7,929,000
|Cost of revenue
|2,679,000
|2,377,000
|5,828,000
|4,991,000
|Gross profit
|1,552,000
|1,260,000
|2,958,000
|2,938,000
|Manufacturing relocation (1)
|-
|126,000
|-
|176,000
|Adjusted Gross Profit
|$
|1,552,000
|$
|1,386,000
|$
|2,958,000
|$
|3,114,000
|Gross Margin
|36.7
|%
|34.6
|%
|33.7
|%
|37.1
|%
|Adjusted Gross Margin
|36.7
|%
|38.1
|%
|33.7
|%
|39.3
|%
|(1)
|Represents costs incurred to relocate single-serve ready-to-blend beverage pack production lines owned by Barfresh at the conclusion of a multi-year manufacturing agreement.
|For the three months ended September 30,
|For the nine months ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net loss
|$
|(290,000
|)
|$
|(513,000
|)
|$
|(1,931,000
|)
|$
|(1,973,000
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|36,000
|71,000
|185,000
|217,000
|Interest expense
|30,000
|13,000
|65,000
|24,000
|EBITDA
|(224,000
|)
|(429,000
|)
|(1,681,000
|)
|(1,732,000
|)
|Stock based compensation, employees and board of directors
|163,000
|179,000
|461,000
|696,000
|Operating expense related to withdrawn product and related dispute (2)
|-
|-
|-
|108,000
|Manufacturing relocation (1)
|-
|126,000
|-
|176,000
|Business acquisition expense (3)
|214,000
|-
|268,000
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|153,000
|$
|(124,000
|)
|$
|(952,000
|)
|$
|(752,000
|)
|(1)
|Represents costs incurred to relocate single-serve ready-to-blend beverage pack production lines owned by Barfresh at the conclusion of a multi-year manufacturing agreement.
|(2)
|Barfresh experienced a quality issue with product manufactured by one of its contract manufacturers, which is the subject of a legal dispute as to the source of complaints received. Operating expense in 2024 primarily includes legal expense incurred with respect to the dispute.
|(3)
|Represents costs and expenses incurred in the acquisition of Arps Dairy Inc.
Balance Sheet
As of September 30, 2025, the Company had approximately $4.4 million of cash and accounts receivable, and approximately $1.1 million of inventory on its balance sheet. The acquisition of Arps Dairy was funded primarily through approximately $1.3 million in debt repayment using an expansion of the existing line of credit.
With the completion of the Arps Dairy acquisition, the Company has significantly enhanced its balance sheet with valuable manufacturing assets, including an operational 15,000-square-foot processing facility and a 44,000-square-foot state-of-the-art manufacturing facility that will be completed in 2026. Additionally, the $2.3 million government grant that has been preliminarily approved for Arps Dairy will support the construction and equipment needs for the expanded facility.
Outlook for 2025 and 2026
The Company is reiterating its previously raised fiscal year 2025 revenue guidance of $14.5 million to $15.5 million, representing 36% to 46% year-over-year growth. The Company raised this guidance in September following the announcement of its acquisition of Arps Dairy.
The Company is also reiterating its preliminary fiscal year 2026 revenue guidance of $30 million to $35 million, representing up to 126% growth compared to the high end of fiscal 2025 guidance. This substantial growth reflects the full-year contribution from Arps Dairy, continued market penetration in the education channel, expansion of the Pop & Go product line, and operational leverage from the integrated manufacturing model.
Conference Call
The conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for today, on Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 1:30 pm Pacific Time (4:30 pm Eastern Time). Listeners can dial (877) 407-4018 in North America, and international listeners can dial (201) 689-8471. A telephonic playback will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and will be available through Thursday, November 20, 2025. Listeners in North America can dial (844) 512-2921, and international listeners can dial (412) 317-6671. Passcode is 13756058. Interested parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Company's website at in the Investors-Presentations section.
About Barfresh Food Group
Barfresh Food Group Inc. (Nasdaq: BRFH) is a developer, manufacturer and distributor of ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes, primarily for the education market, foodservice industry and restaurant chains, delivered as fully prepared individual portions or single serving and bulk formats for on-site preparation. The Company's single serving, on-site prepared product utilizes a proprietary system that uses portion-controlled pre-packaged beverage ingredients, delivering a freshly made frozen beverage that is quick, cost efficient, better for you and without waste. For more information, please visit .
Forward Looking Statements
Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release are forward-looking, including statements about the Company's commercial progress, success of its strategic relationship(s), and projections of future financial performance. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as“grow”,“expand”,“anticipate”,“intend”,“estimate”,“believe”,“expect”,“plan”,“should”,“hypothetical”,“potential”,“forecast” and“project”,“continue,”“could,”“may,”“predict,” and“will” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in the press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain assumptions made based on experience, expected future developments and other factors the Company believes are appropriate under the circumstances. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The contents of this release should be considered in conjunction with the Company's recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, including any warnings, risk factors and cautionary statements contained therein. Furthermore, the Company expressly disclaims any current intention to update publicly any forward-looking statements after the distribution of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.
Investor Relations
John Mills
ICR
646-277-1254
...
Deirdre Thomson
ICR
646-277-1283
...
