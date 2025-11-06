Guinea-Bissau Presidential And Legislative Elections 2025: The Africa24 Group Offers You An Exclusive Coverage

On 23 November 2025, the Republic of Guinea-Bissau will hold two elections: presidential and legislative. The new term of office for the President of the Republic will involve numerous challenges: national reconciliation, regional development, youth employment, security, infrastructure and regional integration. The 14 parties authorised to stand in the legislative elections will compete to secure a majority in the National Assembly.

The Africa24 Group has developed an exceptional bilingual (French-English) editorial platform to enable citizens, decision-makers and national, regional, continental and international public opinion to discover the diversity and rich heritage of Guinea-Bissau.

Discover Guinea-Bissau here: Présidentielle Guinée Bissau 2025 | Africa24 TV

Interviews with leaders, campaign journal, debates on major issues, and reports.

Through Africa24 and Africa24 English, two full HD channels, discover our exceptional TV&Digital package with exclusive programming:



Interview: Talks with candidates who reveal their programmes and talks with the leaders who support them.

Campaign Journal: With our reporters deployed across Guinea-Bissau, discover daily news reports featuring candidate profiles, the expectations of Guinea-Bissau citizens, behind-the-scenes coverage of rallies, the country's greatest achievements, and a postcard from a city, region or site. Africa News Room: 52 minutes of debate and analysis on all the key issues in the election with the candidates or their representatives and experts.

The Africa24 Group, a 360° coverage and global distribution to 120 million households

Discover“Guinea-Bissau Presidential and Legislative Elections 2025” on all your screens live, replay, and on demand on:



AFRICA24 in French (channel 249) and AFRICA24 English (channel 254) on the Canal+ Africa bundle

On myafrica24 Africa's first HD streaming platform. On which gives you full access to all programs

Africa24 Group, Transforming Africa Together.

