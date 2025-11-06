'120 Bahadur' Trailer: Farhan Akhtar Stars In Indo-China War Drama

The trailer for Farhan Akhtar's starrer war drama '120 Bahadur'was unveiled on Thursday, giving fans a glimpse into one of India's most defining moments in history. The makers of the film took to their Instagram account to share the trailer. The two-minute-forty-second clip opens with the powerful voice of Amitabh Bachchan, who narrates how India once saw China as a brotherly nation, a belief that was shattered in 1962.

Farhan Akhtar's Powerful Portrayal

Sharing the trailer online, the makers wrote, "Based on a true story that shaped our nation's history, 120 Bahadur - Trailer out now. #120Bahadur #EkSauBeesBahadur. Special thanks: Mr. @amitabhbachchan Sir."

Farhan Akhtar plays the role of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, who leads the 13 Kumaon Regiment with immense bravery. The trailer highlights his courage and determination as he motivates his men to fight till the end. "Main ladey bina haar nahi manna chahta (I don't want to accept defeat without fighting)," he says in one of the film's most striking moments.

Salman Khan Praises 'Kamal' Trailer

Actor Salman Khan also reacted to the trailer, praising the team for their effort. Sharing it on his Instagram Stories, he wrote, "Bahut kamal trailer hai. Congratulations @faroutakhtar and the entire team of #120Bahadur. Yeh kahani har Indian ke dil mein utregi (Fantastic trailer, this story will stay in the hearts of every Indian)."

'120 Bahadur' Cast, Crew and Release Date

Apart from Akhtar, the film also features Raashii Khanna, Sparsh Walia, Vivan Bhatena, Dhanveer Singh, Digvijay Pratap, Sahib Verma, Ankit Siwach, Devendra Ahirwar, Ashutosh Shukla, Brijesh Karanwal, Atul Singh, Ajinkya Deo, and Eijaz Khan in key roles. 120 Bahadur is directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment), and Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios). The film will release in cinemas on November 21, 2025.

