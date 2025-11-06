Bihar: Dy CM Vijay Sinha's Convoy Attacked, Alleges RJD-Congress Goons

Deputy CM Alleges Attack by 'RJD-Congress Goons'

Polling in Lakhisarai turned chaotic as Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha on Thursday alleged that "RJD-Congress goons" attacked his convoy and intimidated voters. Speaking to ANI, Sinha said, "The villagers are demonstrating their culture. There are RJD-Congress goons." He claimed that his car was surrounded by RJD supporters, and stones were pelted as he arrived at Nadiawan village.

Sinha further alleged, "RJD MLC Ajay and Congress leader Sujeet together threatened the people of the village in connivance with the administration. The villagers showed me how they were beaten up, and their vests were torn. Both were drunk. When they stopped their car on the road, they threatened me too... The administration's cowardice and incompetence are clearly visible. We will definitely speak to the Election Commission."

According to Sinha, the duo remained in the village for around two hours, causing a disturbance and attempting to influence the polling process. "RJD MLC Ajay Singh and Sujeet Kumar, who joined the Congress from the JDU, came to this village and were causing a disturbance. They were here for two hours. The administration, in cooperation with them, brutally beat our workers," he said. Vijay Kumar Sinha arrives to inspect the polling booth at Nadiawan village, where he alleges that RJD MLC Ajay Kumar Singh and Congress leader Sujeet Kumar (former JDU leader) were trying to capture the booth with the help of the local administration.

Questions Raised Over Polling Agent's Removal

Deputy CM Sinha also visited the polling booth at Nadiawan village, alleging that the leaders were attempting to capture the booth with administrative support. "This is very unfortunate. Everyone has the right to cast their votes peacefully. Why was my polling agent sent back? This should be answered. Vijay Sinha will not tolerate his polling agents being sent back," he added.

Police, Administration Assure Impartial Probe

Lakhisarai SP Ajay Kumar, who accompanied Sinha to the Khoriari booth, maintained that the morning had started peacefully. "I came here in the morning, everything was peaceful. When he (Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha) arrived, some people opposed him. We are conducting an investigation," Kumar Stated.

DM Mithilesh Mishra assured impartial handling, "The elections are going on. Every candidate has the right to visit their constituency. If we get any complaints, we will investigate them. We are ensuring peace is restored. Actions will be taken according to the situation..."

Earlier today, Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate from Lakhisarai constituency, Vijay Kumar Sinha car was attacked by people, who hurled slippers and chanted "Murdabad". (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)