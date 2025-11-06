Starbucks 2025 Holiday Menu Is Here: Peppermint Mocha, Chestnut Praline Latte, Snowman Cookie, And Many More
Customers can enjoy a wide range of handcrafted beverages, including perennial favorites:
Peppermint Mocha: Signature espresso with steamed milk, mocha sauce, and peppermint syrup, topped with whipped cream and dark chocolate curls. Available hot, iced, or as a Frappuccino blended beverage.
Caramel Brulée Latte: Espresso with caramel brulée sauce and steamed milk, topped with whipped cream and caramel brulée topping. Available hot, iced, or blended.
Iced Sugar Cookie Latte: Starbucks Blonde Espresso with milk, sugar cookie syrup, and red and green sprinkles. Available hot, iced, or blended.
Iced Gingerbread Chai: Chai spices blended with milk and ice, topped with gingerbread-flavored cold foam.
All drinks can be made with non-dairy milk at no extra charge, and protein-boosted milk is available for an additional charge.Holiday cold foams
Starbucks also offers seasonal holiday cold foams, which can be added to cold coffees, iced teas, or Refreshers:
Gingerbread Cream Cold Foam
Peppermint Chocolate Cream Cold Foam
Sugar Cookie Cream Cold Foam
Caramel Brulée Cream Cold Foam (not available as non-dairy)
Many cold foams can also be made with protein, adding roughly 15 grams of protein to a grande beverage.Festive treats
Starbucks' holiday menu features returning favorites and new seasonal items:
Snowman Cookie: The viral buttery shortbread cookie decorated with white chocolaty icing.
New Cinnamon Pull-Apart: Flaky croissant pieces with cinnamon-sugar and crunchy streusel, available year-round.
Polar Bear Cake Pop: Vanilla cake with buttercream, dipped in white chocolate icing and decorated with a festive hat.
Cranberry Bliss Bar: Blondie cake with dried cranberries, cream cheese icing, and orange zest.
Sugar Plum Cheese Danish: Buttery Danish with cream cheese filling and spiced sugar-plum spread.Seasonal whole bean coffee
The Christmas Blend and Christmas Blonde Roast return this season, available in participating stores as brewed coffee and as whole beans for purchase.Holiday highlights and Red Cup Day
As the season continues, Starbucks will reintroduce holiday classics like the Eggnog Latte and Chestnut Praline Latte. Red Cup Day, returning November 13, allows customers to receive a collectible reusable red cup when purchasing any handcrafted holiday beverage.Also Read | 2025 holiday treats: Starbucks, Dunkin', DQ & more serve your favorites
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment