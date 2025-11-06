Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:22 AM EST - Bonk Inc: Announced the completion of a strategic refresh of its Board of Directors with the appointment of three new members: Connor Klein, an investment partner at New Form Capital, who joined the Board two weeks prior as disclosed in a Form 8-K filing; Stacey Duffy, a seasoned financial due diligence and transaction advisory expert; and Jamie McAvity, co-founder and CEO of Bitcoin miner Cormint, Inc. Bonk Inc shares N are trading unchanged at $0.21.

