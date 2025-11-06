Ukrainian Forces Hold Pavlivka, Grey Zone Persists Near Plavni

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces, said this in a comment to Ukrinform.

"Reports of Russian control over settlements in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions are false. The situation on the Oleksandrohrad, Huliaipole, and Orikhiv fronts is indeed tense – nearly 50 combat clashes with the enemy were recorded over the past day. However, the settlements mentioned in those reports are not under Russian control," Voloshyn said.

According to Voloshyn, intense fighting is ongoing near the village of Pavlivka, where one of Ukraine's heroic brigades is holding the line. Battles are also ongoing near Plavni, where the area remains a "grey zone."

He added that near the settlement of Prymorske, Russian forces are attempting to infiltrate Ukrainian flanks across the former Kakhovka Reservoir - an area overgrown with dense reeds several meters high - but are being eliminated by Ukrainian forces.

"In the area of Uspenivka, the enemy destroyed several positions with heavy fire, forcing our defenders to fall back deeper into their defenses, but the fighting for the settlement continues," Voloshyn said.

He also noted that Russian forces have been trying to take advantage of the recent dense fogs in the Zaporizhzhia region to infiltrate Ukrainian positions, bypassing fortifications. However, Ukrainian troops are continuously conducting search-and-strike operations in these sectors, neutralizing enemy sabotage groups.

"Over the past day alone, the enemy lost more than 200 personnel in the south," Voloshyn said.

Photo provided by Vladyslav Voloshyn