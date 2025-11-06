Boke Leads XTTF Brand To Shine At The 138Th Canton Fair, Booth Becomes The Highlight Of The Event

MENAFN - GetNews) Guangdong Boke New Film Technology Co., Ltd. is proud to announce its participation in the prestigious 138th Canton Fair, taking place from October 15th to 19th, 2025. Boke will be showcasing its advanced products at Booth No. 10.3E47-48, with a highlight being the beautifully designed exhibition space that is sure to become one of the most talked-about displays of the event.

As a global leader in the automotive and architectural window film industry, Boke showcased a series of cutting-edge products under its XTTF brand at the Canton Fair products on display include high-end nano, magnetic control, high thermal insulation automotive window films, TPU paint protection films, color-changing films, PDLC smart glass films, architectural films, furniture protection films, etc., aiming to meet the growing demand for energy efficiency, privacy protection and aesthetics in the automotive and architectural fields.

Boke's booth design was both innovative and interactive, reflecting the technological strength of the XTTF brand. During the event, visitors from various countries were particularly interested in the self-healing and scratch-resistant properties of the XTTF paint protection films. The live demonstrations of the products highlighted their durability, eco-friendliness, and innovation, further enhancing the global presence of the XTTF brand.

Boke's successful showcase at the Canton Fair not only demonstrated the company's strong R&D capabilities but also reinforced XTTF's leadership position in the global window film industry. We invite global OEM, ODM partners, and distributors to join us in expanding the market and creating new business opportunities together.

Exhibition Details:



Booth Number: 10.3E47-48

Exhibition Dates: October 15-19, 2025 Exhibition Location: China Import and Export Fair Complex, Guangzhou

Company Address:

Unit 2001, Huan Dong Plaza,Zhushi Tongchuang, No. 418 Huanshi East Road, Yuexiu District, Guangzhou, China