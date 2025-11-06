Wellness Road Psychology Expands Nationally With New Houston, Texas Location

MENAFN - GetNews)



Houston, TX - November 06, 2025 - Wellness Road Psychology, a premier mental health clinic known for its evidence-based, drug-free approach to therapy, proudly announces the opening of its first location in Texas, right in the heart of Houston. This expansion marks a significant step in bringing personalized mental health care to more communities across the U.S.

Led by Dr. Philip Glickman, Executive Director, Wellness Road Psychology has built a reputation for excellence in New York City with a team of over 25 licensed therapists and a track record of helping 3,000+ clients, earning more than 180 five-star reviews. Now, Houston residents will have access to the same high-quality care focused on non-medication-based treatments for a range of mental health concerns.

The Houston office will offer services for anxiety, depression, trauma and PTSD, grief, LGBTQ+ mental health, couples counseling, family therapy, and child psychology, provided by expert, compassionate therapists trained in the latest evidence-based modalities.

“Our mission is to make exceptional, client-centered mental health care more accessible,” said Dr. Glickman.“Opening in Houston allows us to support a vibrant and diverse community with the same standard of care we've delivered in New York.”

Clients in Houston can now book in-person therapy sessions, as well as online appointments, continuing Wellness Road Psychology's commitment to convenience, accessibility, and effective care without the use of medication or prescriptions.

For more information or to schedule a consultation at the new Houston office, visit or call (646) 798-2722.