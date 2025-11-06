Sinochem Holdings Sets $14.4 Billion Procurement Record At 8Th CIIE, Surpassing $100 Billion Milestone

MENAFN - GetNews) The 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE) opened at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) on November 5, 2025. Marking its eighth consecutive year of participation, Sinochem Holdings, one of the world's leading chemical conglomerates, brought together five of its overseas subsidiaries for the event and hosted a dedicated signing ceremony aimed at expanding its global business network, deepening mutually beneficial cooperation, and unlocking new opportunities within the Chinese market.







During the signing ceremony, Sinochem Holdings entered into procurement agreements with nearly 20 enterprises from over 10 countries and regions, including Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kazakhstan, France, Japan, South Korea, Belgium, Malaysia, Mozambique, and Thailand. The deals covered diverse sectors such as crude oil and petroleum products, food and agricultural products, chemicals, chemical equipment, and trade services, totaling US$14.4 billion, an increase of approximately US$800 million compared to 2024, setting a new record high.

Sinochem Holdings signed cooperation agreements with renowned global partners such as Saudi Aramco, Mitsui & Co., Ltd., PETRONAS, Honeywell, CHIMEI, Kao Corporation, and China Road and Bridge Corporation. Key imports included crude oil, refined petroleum, methanol, catalysts, and chemical equipment, as well as soybeans, coffee beans, and sesame. By deepening collaboration with upstream partners across energy, chemicals, and agriculture, Sinochem Holdings continues to enhance global industrial and supply chain resilience while supporting the development of new productive forces.

Underscoring its commitment to innovation, five participating overseas subsidiaries-Syngenta Group (Switzerland), KraussMaffei (Germany), Elkem (Norway), Adisseo (France), and Prometeon Tyre Group (Italy)-showcased cutting-edge technologies, products and services spanning AI-driven agricultural technology, biotech breeding, green crop protection, soil health, animal nutrition, high-performance chemical materials, intelligent equipment, and high-end tires. Together, they secured multiple supply agreements with Chinese clients, generating total sales of more than US$1.2 billion.

Over eight years of continuous participation, Sinochem Holdings has leveraged the CIIE platform to source globally, bringing in world-class technologies and premium resources that strengthen the resilience of global industrial and supply chains. As of this year, the company's cumulative procurement commitments have surpassed US$100 billion. Through concrete actions, it remains committed to sharing development opportunities with international partners and promoting market stability worldwide.