Paisley Park Invites Local Families To Free Baby Sensory Play Event In Randwick

A fun and sensory-filled morning awaits Randwick families as little ones explore textures, colours, and guided sensory play together.

Templestowe, VIC - November 6, 2025 - Paisley Park Early Learning Centres is inviting local families to a Free Community Sensory Baby Play session at its Randwick centre on Friday, November 7, 2025, from 9AM to 10.30AM. The event is designed for babies and toddlers aged up to two years. The activity will help little ones explore textures, sounds, and sights in a safe and nurturing environment.

Parents and carers can expect a lively morning of activities including child-friendly slime, tactile play stations, and plenty of sensory surprises. Families are encouraged to bring a spare pair of clothes for themselves and their young explorers. The event will be held on Level 1, 130 Belmore Road (above Randwick Plaza), with parking conveniently available in the basement level of Randwick Plaza.

"Events like this are about connection as much as they are about play. Sensory experiences support early brain development, but these sessions also give families the chance to meet, share ideas, and enjoy time together in a relaxed and creative setting. We're passionate about building community and showing parents what high-quality early learning looks like," a spokesperson said.

Paisley Park is a trusted name in early education, offering learning environments that feel like a home away from home. Every Paisley Park centre is guided by its philosophy of Live, Love, Learn, helping children grow in confidence, curiosity, and kindness through play-based learning.

"Our Educators are experts in understanding how every child learns differently. Through sensory activities, babies begin to make sense of their world. They're learning language, movement, and problem-solving skills long before they enter formal education. Events like this are a wonderful introduction to that journey," the spokesperson said.

The Randwick centre is one of a network of Paisley Park locations across Australia, including south-east Melbourne locations such as Ashburton daycare, early learning centre Chadstone, and Malvern East childcare centre. Each location follows the same nurturing philosophy, offering environments where children can thrive emotionally, socially, and intellectually.

Their early learning centres are purpose-built to promote discovery, featuring natural materials, sensory-rich spaces, and freshly prepared meals from on-site chefs. Families seeking trusted early education options in north-east Melbourne can also visit the childcare in Templestowe for more details on programs available.

Paisley Park provides a holistic approach to early education, offering programs for infants, toddlers, and preschoolers that integrate play-based learning with social, emotional, and physical development. Parents searching for " childcare near me " online can explore the organisation's full range of programs and philosophies on their website.

Families wishing to attend the Free Community Sensory Baby Play in Randwick are encouraged to register via TryBook ing to secure their spot.

About Company:

Paisley Park Early Learning Centers offer high-quality early childhood education and care across Australia, with a strong focus on supporting children's individual growth through play-based learning. Visit