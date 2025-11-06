Synergy CHC (NASDAQ: SNYR) Expands Focusfactor® Beverage Rollout Eyes $100M+ In 2026

Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ: SNYR), a leading consumer health and wellness company, announced multiple expansion milestones as its flagship FOCUSfactor® Focus + Energy beverage rollout accelerates across the U.S. and internationally.

The company will release Q3 2025 financial results on November 13, 2025, marking 10 consecutive profitable quarters, and analysts are watching to see if that streak continues as Synergy targets $100M+ in 2026 revenues.

Synergy recently announced a statewide distribution agreement with C&M Sales (Central and Moon Distributors) to expand retail coverage in Arkansas, along with a new Atlantic Importing Company partnership to distribute FOCUSfactor® beverages across Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island. In addition, EG America, the 6th largest convenience store chain in the U.S., will launch FOCUSfactor® Focus + Energy beverages across 1,600+ locations in Q4 2025.

Other recent expansion wins include Core-Mark (NYSE: PFGC) granting national authorization, Walmart Canada (NYSE: WMT) launching FOCUSfactor® beverages nationwide, and new licensing deals with Gravity Pharma extending distribution to Turkey and the UAE.

Active Stocks to Watch now in addition to Synergy Corp (NASDAQ: SNYR): Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ: STGW ), Baiya Intl Inc (NASDAQ: BIYA ), Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IOVA ), Fitell Corporation (NASDAQ: FTEL ), MingZhu Logistics Ltd (NASDAQ: YGMZ ) all active in early trading sessions.

With momentum building and strong brand positioning in the $100B+ functional beverage market, Synergy CHC (NASDAQ: SNYR) continues to emerge as a prime takeover candidate among beverage majors such as Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), and Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP). Click Here to See Entire News Article.

Disclaimers: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides investors with a safe harbor with regard to forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, assumptions, objectives, goals, and assumptions about future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those presently anticipated. Forward looking statements in this action may be identified through use of words such as projects, foresee, expects, will, anticipates, estimates, believes, understands, or that by statements, indicating certain actions & quotes; may, could or might occur Understand there is no guarantee past performance is indicative of future results. Investing in micro-cap or growth securities is highly speculative and carries an extremely high degree of risk. It is possible that an investor's investment may be lost or due to the speculative nature of the companies profiled. TheStreetReports (TSR) is responsible for the production and distribution of this content."TSR" is not operated by a licensed broker, a dealer, or a registered investment advisor. It should be expressly understood that under no circumstances does any information published herein represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. "TSR" authors, contributors, or its agents, may be compensated for preparing research, video graphics, podcasts and editorial content. "TSR" has not been compensated to produce content related to "Any Companies" appearing herein. As part of that content, readers, subscribers, and everyone viewing this content are expected to read the full disclaimer in our website.