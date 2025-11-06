Ministry Of Sports, Youth Participate In Side Event, Panel Discussion On Youth

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Ministry of Sports and Youth participated in a side event titled "Empowering Youth for Inclusive Social Development: The Qatari Experience," and a panel discussion titled "Youth Leading the Way: Reimagining the Future of Mental Health and Well-being for Children and Young People," as part of the Second World Summit for Social Development, currently underway in Doha.

HE Undersecretary of the Ministry of Sports and youth, Eng. Yasser bin Abdullah Al Jamal represented the Ministry at both events.

During the side event, HE the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Sports and Youth emphasized that the Second World Summit for Social Development is an opportunity to shape a future where opportunities are available to all. He noted that this international gathering serves as a declaration that "no voice is ignored, no energy is wasted, and social inclusion is transformed into a living commitment translated into policies and initiatives."

In his remarks during the panel discussion, His Excellency affirmed that the State of Qatar believes that youth are the heart and driving force of development, and that building a balanced personality is the cornerstone of a prosperous society. He pointed out that mental health is not a luxury, but rather the foundation of human dignity and social stability.