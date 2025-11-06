Turkish Airlines Secures GE Aerospace Engine Package

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Turkish Airlines has finalised a landmark agreement with GE Aerospace to supply engines, spare engines and maintenance services for 75 Boeing 787-9 and -10 wide-body jets that the carrier has committed to acquiring. The deal covers the fleet due for delivery between 2029 and 2034 and marks a major step in the airline's long-haul modernisation strategy.

The engine deal follows Turkish Airlines' earlier announcement that it will purchase 75 Boeing long-haul aircraft as part of its fleet expansion. The airline stated that a full tender process for the engine, spare engine and maintenance package has been completed, culminating in the selection of GE Aerospace. The aircraft order is scheduled for delivery in the late-2020s and early 2030s.

Industry analysts note that the package offers Turkish Airlines integrated engine support over the lifecycle of the jets, aligning maintenance and spare-parts provisioning with its growth plans. The choice of GE Aerospace underscores the airline's preference for a single-vendor solution, reducing complexity and potentially lowering long-term operating costs. Turkish Airlines' chairman, Ahmet Bolat, stated that the airline expects to meet with Boeing and engine-supplier partners in the coming weeks to finalise its broader narrow-body fleet deals.

The wider fleet strategy to which this engines deal belongs involves Turkish Airlines' intent to order up to 225 Boeing aircraft, including 75 wide-bodies and 150 narrow-body Boeing 737 MAX jets. That larger order remains subject to engine and maintenance negotiations for the 737 MAX fleet, in particular involving the joint-venture supplier CFM International. The engagement with GE Aerospace for the 787 bundle signals progress in the long-haul component of the airline's transformation.

From a broader perspective, the engine deal comes at a time when global airlines are aggressively renewing fleets to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and capture growth in international travel. The 787-9 and 787-10 variants are among Boeing's most modern long-haul offerings, featuring advanced engines, aerodynamic enhancements and lower fuel burn. For GE Aerospace, securing the Turkish Airlines contract strengthens its market position in the wide-body market, where engine aftermarket services and spare-parts businesses constitute major revenue streams.

However, challenges lie ahead for Turkish Airlines. Deliveries of the 75 aircraft are spread out across 2029 to 2034, which means that the full benefits of the programme will not be realised for several years. Additionally, the narrow-body fleet deal remains unresolved, and any delay or change in that part could impact the airline's overall fleet plan. The engine market itself is under pressure: supply-chain constraints, rising maintenance costs and global competition among engine makers could affect delivery schedules and pricing. For GE Aerospace, while the contract is valuable, it also carries long-term service-commitment risks, especially given the complexity of wide-body fleet operations.

Financial market observers say the announcement may provide a boost to Boeing's orderbook visibility and reassure suppliers about long-term demand. Boeing will need to coordinate closely with GE Aerospace to support Turkish Airlines' maintenance-and-spares demands, and the success of this deal may influence competitive dynamics for future orders from other carriers. For Turkish Airlines, the ability to ramp up long-haul services with modern aircraft may enhance its hub connectivity, strengthen its international reach and improve cost-competitiveness versus rivals.

