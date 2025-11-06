Stabilus SE / Key word(s): Personnel/AGM/EGM

CORPORATE NEWS Stabilus SE: The Supervisory Board will propose the election of Dr. Frank Heinricht at the 2026 Annual General Meeting Koblenz, November 6, 2025 – The Supervisory Board of Stabilus SE (WKN: STAB1L, ISIN: DE000STAB1L8), one of the world's leading suppliers of motion control solutions for a wide range of industries, today resolved to propose Dr. Frank Heinricht for election to the Supervisory Board at the Annual General Meeting on February 4, 2026. The term of office of Dr. Stephan Kessel, who will not seek re-election after three terms as planned, will expire as of the end of the 2026 Annual General Meeting. After a structured selection process reviewing suitable candidates, the Remuneration and Nomination Committee led by Dr. Ralf-Michael Fuchs therefore proposed Dr. Frank Heinricht for the position. Taking into account both the Supervisory Board's composition objectives and its overall competence profile and diversity concept, the Supervisory Board has decided to propose the election of Dr. Frank Heinricht at the Annual General Meeting. It is envisaged that, if elected by the Annual General Meeting, Dr. Heinricht will succeed Dr. Stephan Kessel and be elected Chair of the Supervisory Board, subject to the corresponding resolution by the Supervisory Board. Dr. Frank Heinricht has over thirty years of experience within the metal, specialty glass, and electrical industries, having served in a variety of management roles throughout his career. From 2013 to 2024, he held the position of Chair of the Board of Management at Schott AG in Mainz – a technology group specializing in the production of specialty glass and glass-ceramics – where he was responsible for the successful initial public offering of Schott Pharma AG in 2023. Prior to that, he was a member of the Management Board of Heraeus Holding GmbH, one of Germany's top family-owned technology companies in terms of revenue, from 2003 to 2013, most recently as Chair of the Management Board for six years. From 1998 to 2002, he served as the sole Managing Director of ATMEL Germany GmbH, a semiconductor company that is now part of the US-based Microchip Technology group. Dr. Frank Heinricht earned his degree and doctorate in physics from the Technical University of Berlin, then launched his career at Temic Telefunken microelectronic, a manufacturer of semiconductors and automotive electronics. Dr. Frank Heinricht has extensive experience serving on advisory and supervisory boards. He has been Deputy Chair of the Advisory Board of the Würth Group for around 15 years. In addition, he is a member of the advisory board of Schwarz Unternehmenstreuhand KG as well as a member of the supervisory board of B. Braun SE. Dr. Stephan Kessel, Chair of the Supervisory Board of Stabilus SE, said:“I look back with great satisfaction and gratitude on many successful years on the Supervisory Board of Stabilus. During this time, the company has grown both organically and through strategic acquisitions – most recently acquiring Destaco – to become a leading industrial supplier of motion control solutions. These achievements pave the way for continued growth in the future. I am pleased that we will be able to propose Dr. Frank Heinricht, an outstanding candidate for the Supervisory Board, for election at the Annual General Meeting in February 2026. As the long-standing Chair of the Board of Management of Schott AG and Deputy Chair of the Advisory Board of the Würth Group, he would bring extensive expertise and leadership to the Supervisory Board.“ Dr. Ralf-Michael Fuchs added: "We have carefully addressed the succession for our long-serving Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Dr. Stephan Kessel, through a structured selection process. We are confident that proposing Dr. Frank Heinricht to the Annual General Meeting as his successor will provide valuable impetus for the further development of Stabilus, thanks to his extensive management experience and broad market and innovation expertise.” The invitation to the Annual General Meeting on February 4, 2026 will be published in mid-December 2025. Investor contact:

