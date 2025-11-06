Meity Unveils India's AI Governance Guidelines To Promote Safe, Inclusive & Responsible Innovation

MENAFN - KNN India)The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Wednesday launched the India AI Governance Guidelines, establishing a comprehensive national framework to promote safe, inclusive and responsible adoption of artificial intelligence across sectors under the IndiaAI Mission.

The initiative marks a major step ahead of the India–AI Impact Summit 2026, underscoring India's ambition to play a leading role in global AI governance.

The framework is structured to strike a balance between innovation and risk management.

It outlines seven core principles to guide ethical and responsible AI development, along with governance recommendations spanning six key pillars.

It also presents a phased implementation roadmap with short-, medium- and long-term objectives, and offers practical standards and guidance for developers, industry stakeholders and regulators to ensure transparency, accountability and safety.

The guidelines were unveiled by Principal Scientific Adviser, Government of India Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood, in the presence of senior officials from MeitY and the IndiaAI Mission.

MeitY Secretary S. Krishnan emphasised that India aims to leverage existing regulatory frameworks wherever possible, stressing that human-centricity remains central.“AI must serve humanity and improve lives while addressing potential harms,” he said.

Sood highlighted the framework's core ethos of 'Do No Harm', noting its focus on sandbox-based innovation and a flexible regulatory approach that can evolve with technology.

IndiaAI CEO and Additional Secretary MeitY Abhishek Singh said the guidelines reflect extensive inter-ministerial work and public consultation, adding that the government remains committed to ensuring AI is accessible, affordable and inclusive, while building a trustworthy innovation ecosystem.

The guidelines were drafted by a high-level committee chaired by Prof. Balaraman Ravindran of IIT Madras, with participation from government, academia and industry experts.

The document is expected to serve as a foundational reference to support domestic policy development and international cooperation on responsible AI adoption.

