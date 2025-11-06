India Exports 20 MT Of Fortified Rice From Chhattisgarh To Papua New Guinea

MENAFN - KNN India)The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has facilitated the export of 20 metric tonnes (mt) of fortified rice from Chhattisgarh to Papua New Guinea, marking a fresh milestone in India's efforts to expand its agricultural export portfolio.

The shipment reinforces India's positioning as a reliable supplier of fortified and value-added food products in global markets.

Chhattisgarh, which has been actively promoting rice and fortified rice exports, continues to enhance its presence in international trade by supporting farmers, millers and exporters in accessing overseas markets.

APEDA Chairman Abhishek Dev stated that the consignment reflects India's growing capability to deliver science-based, nutrition-focused food products to international consumers.

Mukesh Jain, President, Rice Exporters Association, Chhattisgarh, said the state is poised to expand fortified rice exports to additional global destinations, noting rising confidence among overseas buyers in India's supply reliability and product standards.

Fortified rice is produced by blending rice flour with micronutrients such as iron, folic acid and vitamin B12.

The fortified kernels, shaped to resemble natural grains, are mixed with regular rice to improve nutritional value.

The export represents another milestone in India's pursuit of global food and nutrition security, while also strengthening cooperation between APEDA, the Chhattisgarh government and private exporters to enhance the country's agri-export ecosystem.

(KNN Bureau)