Greencarnewsbreaks - Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVTV) Signs LOI With Studio Baffetti To Launch Agricultural Drone Operations Across Tuscany

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ: EVTV), a U.S. manufacturer of zero-emission commercial vehicles and industrial-grade drones, has signed a Letter of Intent with Studio di Agronomia Baffetti, a Siena-based vineyard and olive grove consulting firm, marking EVTV's first commercial drone entry into Europe. The collaboration aims to deploy EVTV's Heavy-Lift Agricultural Drones across Tuscany beginning in spring 2026, replacing tractor-based spraying with precision aerial systems optimized for steep and terraced crops. COO Elgin Tracy said the partnership positions EVTV at the center of Europe's premium agriculture market, advancing sustainable farming with improved yields and reduced chemical use.

To view the full press release, visit

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVTV) is a U.S. manufacturer of zero-emission commercial vehicles and heavy-lift drones engineered for logistics, infrastructure, and precision agriculture applications worldwide. EVTV systems enable a cleaner, safer, and more efficient future for critical industrial operations.

More information is available on the company's website at

About GreenCarStocks

GreenCarStocks (“GCS”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on electric vehicles (“EVs”) and the green energy sector. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, GCS is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, GCS brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. GCS is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from GreenCarStocks, text“Green” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the GreenCarStocks website applicable to all content provided by GCS, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

GreenCarStocks

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

GreenCarStocks is powered by IBN